Pico Rivera Partners With La Noria Entertainment Using the City’s Sports Arena to Offer Free Boarding of Animals Affected by Fires

January 8, 2025 2:58 p.m.

PICO RIVERA, CA. – JANUARY 8, 2025 — The City of Pico Rivera has partnered with La Noria Entertainment and the Pico Rivera Sports Arena to offer free boarding for horse and large livestock owners in areas impacted by the area fires. The Pico Rivera Sports Arena is famous for its Mexican charreadas and Latin entertainment and is a popular recreation spot for the Los Angeles area Hispanic community. This facility is the most prominent Mexican rodeo ring in the country. Horse and large livestock owners can bring their animals at any time, as someone will be present to assist.

“As wildfires continue to impact communities across Southern California, our thoughts are with the residents, families, and animals affected by this devastating crisis,” said Pico Rivera Mayor John R. Garcia. “Today, I am proud to announce that the Pico Rivera Sports Arena has been designated as an emergency shelter for horses and large livestock displaced by the fires. This critical resource underscores our city’s commitment to supporting our neighbors in their time of need.

The Pico Rivera Sports Arena is uniquely equipped to provide safe, secure, and accessible boarding for horses and other large animals. It gives families peace of mind as they prioritize their safety and recovery. We recognize that animals are an integral part of many households, farms, and livelihoods, and providing a safe haven for them is a vital part of our disaster response efforts.”

Wildfires affect not just people but entire ecosystems, including the animals that rely on us for care. Facilities like the Pico Rivera Sports Arena play a pivotal role in ensuring that no family has to make the heartbreaking choice between their safety and the well-being of their animals. By opening its doors, the owners of the Sports Arena aim to alleviate this burden and offer comfort to those facing these unimaginable challenges.

