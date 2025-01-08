La Mirada Symphony Presents Chamber Concert for a Sunday Afternoon Jan. 12

The La Mirada Symphony invites area residents to an afternoon of chamber music in an intimate setting concert that brings fans closer to the musicians and the intricate beauty of small ensemble performances.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: Concert begins at 3:00 p.m. (there will be no pre-concert lecture)

Concert begins at 3:00 p.m. (there will be no pre-concert lecture) Venue: La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts 14900 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638

Admission:

Tickets: No tickets required; all seats are general admission.

No tickets required; all seats are general admission. Cost: Free!

This special concert offers a unique opportunity to experience the nuances and expressions of chamber music. Whether you’re a long-time classical music enthusiast or new to the genre, this performance promises to be a delightful experience for all.

For more details, visit La Mirada Symphony’s official page.

Like this: Like Loading...