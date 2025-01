Life-threatening’ windstorm expected to hit Ventura, LA counties, NWS reports

January 7, 2025, 7 a.m.

From widespread power shutoffs to major road closures, several communities across the Southland are bracing for an explosive Santa Ana wind event moving in. The National Weather Service is warning of a “life-threatening, destructive windstorm” moving into SoCal starting around noon.

