State Senator Bob Archuleta’s 30-Year-old Grandchild Killed in a Head on Collision

December 31, 2024

NORWALK, CA – To emphasize the warning against drunk driving, especially during the New Year holiday, Senator Bob Archuleta feels compelled to share the devastating news on the passing of his beloved grandchild, Alex Robles (previously known as Samantha Hahn) who was tragically and instantly killed in a traffic collision by a drunk driver. The recent accident occurred hours before Christmas Eve on Monday, December 23 in Apple Valley off Highway 18.

As reported by the Victorville Daily Press, the investigators determined the suspected driver was driving on the opposite side of the lane, collided head-on, and was able to walk away from his vehicle. Per the investigators, the suspected driver had symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene. Deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s office are continuing with further investigations.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, Senator Archuleta and his wife rushed to Victorville to aid in the love and comfort for their grieving daughter Sandra Haun and the rest of the family.

“Our oldest grand-child, Alex Robles was 30-years old and a graduate of CSUSB who had recently earned a Master’s degree in Social Sciences. Alex was a lovely and wonderful person who was ready to take on a career that had always been a dream, even though at a young age, Alex had already touched many lives, and made a difference in this world,” said Senator Archuleta.

Senator Archuleta added, “We have to stress how important it is during the holidays and New Year’s that we do not let anyone drive while they are intoxicated because this can happen to any family at any time. This is a profound loss to us and no one should ever experience a tragedy like this. Per statistics, 37 people die every day in the United States due to drunk-driving crashes. These deaths were all preventable and we can make a difference to end impaired driving by making the right choice to NEVER drink and drive or allow anyone who has been drinking to get behind the wheel. God Bless you all and our prayers go out to those who have lost their loved ones due to drunk driving. Please be safe.”

Senator Bob Archuleta currently represents the 30th Senate District, which includes portions of Los Angeles County and Orange County. He is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, the Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy, and a member of the Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee, Governmental Organization Committee, Transportation Committee, as well as the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management. Website of Senator Bob Archuleta: https://sd30.senate.ca.gov/