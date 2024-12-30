LBS Financial Credit Union Makes Holiday Donation to Children’s Home Society of California

DONATIONS: From (l-r) Children’s Home Society of California Program Administrator, Larry Henderson; LBS Financial SVP of Marketing, Heather Summers; and LBS Financial President and CEO, Sean Hardeman.

December 30, 2024

Long Beach, CA – December 30, 2024 – LBS Financial Credit Union employees donated over 400 toys and a variety of gift cards on December 11th to Children’s Home Society of California, a local non-profit as part of their annual tradition at the Credit Union’s holiday breakfast.

The Children’s Home Society of California (CHS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and families. In attendance was CHS Program Administrator, Larry Henderson, who accepted the donations and spoke on behalf of the organization. The Credit Union’s donations will provide gifts for local families in Long Beach, where they currently serve over 4,000 children up to 12 years old. The program provides families and child care providers with services including free or low-cost child care and educational resources.

“Children’s Home Society of California (CHS) sincerely appreciates LBS Financial Credit Union and their generous contributions in support of the children and families of the greater Long Beach area,” said Larry Henderson, CHS program administrator. “Their kindness makes a meaningful difference in their lives.”

“The efforts that Children’s Home Society of California undertakes is genuinely uplifting,” said LBS Financial Credit Union President & CEO, Sean Hardeman. “ LBS Financial Credit Union is delighted to continue our annual tradition, allowing us all to contribute to a valuable organization in our community. Thanks to our employees for their generosity this holiday season.”

The holiday gifts were collected by the staff members of Children’s Home Society of California and were distributed to children and families in the Long Beach area.

