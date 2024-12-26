Bird Flu Detected in Northwest Naturals Raw Food

December 26, 2024

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has confirmed a house cat contracted H5 bird flu and died after consuming the recalled raw frozen pet food. The recalled products are sold in California. A listing of retailers can be found on the product’s website.

The recalled products are packaged 2-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1. Pet owners are urged to immediately dispose of the product.

Residents who fed their pets the recalled raw pet food products or other raw meat or dairy products and notice their pet is experiencing symptoms should immediately contact their veterinarian.

Public Health recently confirmed H5 bird flu in four house cats that consumed recalled raw milk and became sick and died, which is part of an ongoing investigation. Cats infected with H5 bird flu can develop severe illness that may including neurologic signs, respiratory signs or liver disease that can rapidly progress to death. Public Health is also investigating additional possible cases of H5 bird flu in three house cats from a different household. One cat has tested positive for Influenza A, a rare result in cats that indicates possible H5 bird flu. Two other cats, which have died after worsening respiratory illness, are presumed to have also been positive for Influenza A. Public Health is awaiting confirmatory testing. These cats were not known to be exposed to raw milk, however public health is investigating other possible sources of infection, including raw meat.

Residents should avoid consumption of all raw milk and raw meat products and not feed these to their pets. Raw dairy, meat and poultry products, can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses, including H5 bird flu, which can pose serious risks to your health and the health of your pets. While consuming raw milk and meat products is never advised from a public health standpoint, the risk is especially concerning at this time, given the ongoing spread of bird flu virus among dairy cattle and following recent multiple detections of the virus in raw milk products.

About H5 Bird Flu

H5 bird flu refers to various strains of influenza A viruses that typically infect birds. While these viruses mainly affect wild birds, sometimes they also infect other animals, including wild and domestic animals (including seals, foxes, cats, and cows). H5N1 is one type of avian influenza that has been spreading among birds and mammals, leading to a nationwide outbreak. This is the first time these bird flu viruses have been found to be spreading in cows. The overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low. There is currently no evidence of person to person spread of this virus.

Public Health has been working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the local LA County agricultural community to ensure key risk groups, including farm workers, workers at dairy, egg, and meat processing facilities and backyard flock owners receive information and resources to help identify and protect against this infection; this includes access to gloves, face masks and eye protection along with access to testing and flu vaccines.

Public Health yesterday confirmed the first case of H5 bird flu in a human in Los Angeles County who was exposed to livestock infected with H5 Bird flu at a worksite.

Symptoms of H5 bird flu virus infection in humans may include:

Eye redness or discharge

· Cough

· Sore throat

· runny or stuffy nose

· Diarrhea

· Vomiting

· muscle or body aches

· Headaches

· Fatigue

· trouble breathing

· Fever

Symptoms in cats infected with H5 bird flu may vary and include:

· Loss of appetite

· Tiredness

· Respiratory and/or neurological signs

Recalled raw food: https://bit.ly/4iTIM3Q

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit our websites:

Avian flu in animals: publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

Avian flu in humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm

