Pico Rivera Earns Inaugural Platinum Energy Action Award

December 20, 2024

City recognized for its leadership in sustainability and innovation across Gateway Cities Region

PICO RIVERA, DEC. 19, 2024 – The City of Pico Rivera is proud to announce it has been awarded the Platinum Energy Action Award from the Gateway Cities Council of Governments, standing out among 27 competing cities in the region. This top-tier recognition reflects Pico Rivera’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, energy efficiency and innovation.

“The Gateway Cities Energy Action Awards recognize cities for their leadership in improving energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. “Pico Rivera is proud to be the first recipient of the Platinum Award, which is a testament to the hard work of our City Council, residents and local businesses in creating a greener, more sustainable community.”

This year’s Platinum Award marks a significant milestone in the City’s sustainability efforts, following its previous recognitions: the Silver Award in 2021 and Gold Awards in 2022 and 2023. Pico Rivera Innovative Municipal Energy’s Power Choice Program, which offers affordable solar energy and battery storage systems to local residents and businesses, played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious honor.

“Through initiatives like Power Choice, we’re empowering our community to embrace clean energy solutions and reduce our carbon footprint,” continued Carmona. “Pico Rivera’s journey toward environmental excellence is ongoing, and with the community’s support, we will keep driving meaningful change.”

The City of Pico Rivera extends its gratitude to the City Council for its leadership and to the residents and businesses that have embraced these initiatives. When a community unites behind a shared vision for sustainability, anything is possible.

To learn more about the Power Choice Program, and to sign up, visit PoweredByPrime.org/Power-Choice.

Pico Rivera is a thriving community that offers opportunities to all who live, work, and relax in the City. Situated on the eastern edge of the Los Angeles basin and the southern edge of the area known as the San Gabriel Valley, Pico Rivera is approximately 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Formed by merging two historic communities, Pico and Rivera, the City was officially incorporated in January 1958 as the 61st city in Los Angeles County. Originally an agricultural area, the community evolved into a residential and industrial area following the end of World War II. Pico Rivera is governed by a Council-Manager form of government. The voters of Pico Rivera elect a five-member City Council, which in turn appoints a City Manager to carry out its policies and serve as the administrative head of the city organization.

Pico Rivera Innovative Municipal Energy (PRIME) is a locally-run, not-for-profit, public energy service created and operated by the City of Pico Rivera. As the city’s energy provider, PRIME purchases clean, renewable electricity power on behalf of residents and businesses for the benefit of the community.

