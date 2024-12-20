Pathway Home Operation brings 30 People Inside in Santa Fe Springs

December 20, 2024

On December 19, 2024, 30 people living along the San Gabriel River and the 605 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs were moved out of encampments and into interim housing. This is the latest LA County “Pathway Home” operation in Supervisor Hahn’s district which uses local motels to bring entire encampments inside at once.

“Encampments are communities and we have seen that people are more likely to accept help and housing if they know their entire encampment is accepting help together,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I am grateful that thanks to the hard work of our outreach workers, first responders, and public works employees, these 30 individuals are inside safe for the holidays and on a pathway to long-term housing.”

The operation was organized by the LA County Homeless Initiative in collaboration with LAHSA, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, the City of Santa Fe Springs, and the LA County Department of Public Works. All 30 unhoused individuals were moved into 25 rooms in a local motel master-leased by the County.

“On behalf of the City of Santa Fe Springs, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Los Angeles County and Supervisor Janice Hahn for bringing the Pathway Home Program to our community. This innovative encampment resolution program is not just about providing shelter, it’s about restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity. By offering immediate interim housing solutions such as motel rooms, this program exemplifies the compassionate leadership and collaborative spirit we need to bring our unhoused neighbors off the streets and into a place they can call home. Thank you for investing in our City and in the lives of those who need it most,” said Santa Fe Springs Mayor Bill Rounds.

Funding for the operation came from a $51.5 million state grant awarded to Los Angeles County earlier this year to expand its Pathway Home program and help nearly 600 people living in encampments along the 105 freeway and nearby riverbeds access housing and services, with the ultimate goal of ending their homelessness.

