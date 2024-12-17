Pilots for Kids Touch Down with Heartfelt Deliveries at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Lon g Beach

Pilots for Kids Touch Down with Heartfelt Deliveries at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach

Ronan, a 12-year-old patient at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, lit up with excitement as he chatted with the pilot crew from Pilots for Kids. His smile grew even bigger when they handed him a pilot’s hat, a moment that made him feel like part of their crew.

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital was filled with smiles and laughter during a special visit from the global organization, Pilots for Kids, on Tuesday, Dec. 17. For over a decade, Pilots for Kids, dedicated to supporting and bringing joy to hospitalized children, has partnered with the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The dedicated pilots and crew members made personal bedside visits to share their most captivating flying stories, inspiring children with tales of adventure. Additionally, they generously donated toys and gift cards, spreading cheer and leaving a lasting impact on children and families.

Pilots for Kids is comprised of hundreds of members from major airlines, the military, private pilots and aviation enthusiasts, all united by a shared commitment to make a difference in the lives of children facing health challenges.

For Captain John Morgan, an Alaska Airlines pilot, these visits hold a special significance. Over a decade ago, he helped start Pilots for Kids’ partnership with Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital and has seen firsthand the joy it brings.

“Every year, I look forward to coming to Miller Children’s because it’s a chance to bring a little joy and comfort to these kids,” shares Captain John Morgan. “Seeing their faces light up, even for a moment, reminds me why we started this partnership in the first place. It’s incredible how something as simple as a story or gift can make such a difference during a tough time.”

With tales of adventure and toys creating a festive atmosphere, the pilots provided a temporary escape from the challenges of medical treatments, offering young patients a precious opportunity to embrace the joys of childhood. Ronan, a 12-year-old patient at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, lit up with excitement as he chatted with the pilots about planes and flying. His smile grew even bigger when they handed him a pilot’s hat, a moment that made him feel like part of their crew.

“When patients can set aside their health concerns, even for a short time, it helps foster a sense of normalcy and happiness during what otherwise might be a difficult time,” says Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program. “These visits not only support emotional well-being but also create cherished memories that go far beyond the hospital walls.”

The Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital was developed to help make the hospital experience a more positive one for children of all ages. Child Life Specialists help to cultivate an environment for patients and families that is fun, engaging and child friendly – especially during the holiday season. The Child Life Program partners with global organizations, like Pilots for Kids, to cultivate fun, engaging events that help brighten the spirits of patients and make hospitalization easier.

Seven-month-old Remington, father Joel and mother Brittany, share a special moment with the Pilots for Kids crew during their visit to Miller Children’s & Women’s.

The Pilots for Kids crew gathers in the lobby of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, surrounded by red wagons filled with toys and gifts, ready to spread joy to young patients and their families.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony shares a smile with the Pilots for Kids crew after receiving a gift card and set of trading cards.