Family dog attack leaves 3 injured in Norwalk

December 16, 2024

(KTLA) Three people were injured and a family dog was killed when it attacked during a social gathering at a home in Norwalk Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a dog attack around 7:30 p.m. at a residence in the 14100 block of Crossdale Avenue.

Three injured adults were found at the home, including a brother and sister suffering from dog bites to their arms and legs, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

The third victim, an adult male, had injuries to his hands due to a dog bite or knife cut, the spokesperson said.

Investigators determined the adults were having a family gathering when the dog attacked a man and a woman. The second man intervened to avoid further attack and stabbed the dog with a knife, the spokesperson said.

All three adults were taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as moderate to minor injuries.

The dog, possibly a bullmastiff, died from the injuries it suffered and was taken from the scene by animal control.

Authorities said that the dog lived on the property but it was unclear for how long. There was no word on what may have caused the dog to attack.

No other dogs were found on the property.

