$47 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at seafood market in Artesia

December 13, 2024

ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) — A ticket with all six numbers in Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a seafood market in Artesia and the player has the option of receiving the $47 million jackpot in 30 graduated annual installments or a lump sum payment, both before federal taxes.

The ticket was sold at the Fresh Catch Seafood Market on South Street in Artesia, which will be getting a bonus of $235,000.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number was sold at a convenience store in Ontario and is worth $39,175, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 19, 24, 38, 41 and the Mega number was 26.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be $7 million.

