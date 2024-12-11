Santa Fe Springs Hosts Las Posadas at Heritage Park Dec. 14

December 11, 2024

The City will host Las Posadas at Heritage Park on Saturday, December 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 12100 Mora Dr. in Santa Fe Springs.

This free and festive, family-friendly event will feature vibrant music and dance performances, holiday-themed crafts, and a candle-lit procession reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem.

Guests are invited to participate by carrying candles during the procession, and the evening will conclude with a lively mariachi performance, celebrating the rich heritage and joyous spirit of this cherished tradition.

The event will also include food trucks, crafts for kids, a trackless train ride, and artisan vendors.

EVENTS:

6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. Guided Procession into Park (From North Gate)

7:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Welcome/Council Introductions/Food and Crafts Ongoing

7:15 p.m. – 8:25 p.m. Paso De Oro Performances

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Mariachi

