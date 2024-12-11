”CC” ______________________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH   RATES

Santa Fe Springs Hosts Las Posadas at Heritage Park Dec. 14

December 11, 2024

The City will host Las Posadas at Heritage Park on Saturday, December 14, from 6:30 p.m.  – 9:30 p.m. at Heritage Park, 12100 Mora Dr. in Santa Fe Springs.

This free and festive, family-friendly event will feature vibrant music and dance performances, holiday-themed crafts, and a candle-lit procession reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem.

Guests are invited to participate by carrying candles during the procession, and the evening will conclude with a lively mariachi performance, celebrating the rich heritage and joyous spirit of this cherished tradition.

The event will also include food trucks, crafts for kids, a trackless train ride, and artisan vendors.

                  

EVENTS:

6:30 p.m. – 6:50 p.m.             Guided Procession into Park (From North Gate)

7:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.             Welcome/Council Introductions/Food and Crafts Ongoing

7:15 p.m. – 8:25 p.m.             Paso De Oro Performances

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.             Mariachi