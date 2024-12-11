Pico Rivera City Council Reorganizes: John R. Garcia is Mayor, Gustavo Camacho Mayor Pro Tem

Mayor John R. Garcia (right) and Mayor Pro Tem Gustavo Camacho.

December 11, 2024

PICO RIVERA, CA. ~ The City of Pico Rivera announced the appointment of John R. Garcia as the new Mayor following the annual reorganization of the City Council. In a unanimous decision by the City Council, Garcia was selected to lead the city as Mayor, taking over the responsibilities of this esteemed office. Mayor Garcia brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public service to his new role. As a dedicated member of the City Council, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the well-being of the Pico Rivera community.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of Mayor for the coming year, and I thank my fellow council members for their trust and support,” said Mayor Garcia. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to impact our city meaningfully.

“My commitment to improving public safety remains steadfast; every resident deserves to feel secure in their homes and neighborhoods. I will also prioritize promoting economic development and attracting new businesses that bring jobs and opportunities to our community while supporting the growth of our existing local businesses. Enhancing the quality of life for our residents is a personal mission—whether through improved infrastructure, expanded recreational programs, or fostering a strong sense of community pride, I am determined to make our city an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. This is a team effort, and I look forward to collaborating with my fellow council members, city staff, and our community to achieve these goals. Together, we can build a brighter future for our city.”

As Mayor, Garcia will lead the City in addressing the community’s critical issues, promoting economic development, enhancing public safety and infrastructure, and ensuring residents’ overall quality of life. The annual reorganization of the City Council is an essential event for Pico Rivera, signifying a commitment to effective governance and continued progress for the city. Mayor Garcia’s leadership is expected to build on the city’s rich history while ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity.

Mayor Garcia steps into his new role as the city has begun or completed many projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents, including the expansion of the PRIME Power Choice program, the city’s residential roof solar and battery program that aims to democratize solar equipment and participation and reduce monthly energy bills, construction of the Passons Active Depot Park, implementation of the Historic Whittier Boulevard Plan replacing residential water meters with Advance Water meters, expanded recreation program for residents and enhanced programs for seniors and veterans.

Assuming the role of Mayor Pro Tem is Gustavo Camacho. As a 15-year veteran of the city council and a lifelong resident of Pico Rivera, Camacho has dedicated his life to service to his community through extensive volunteerism, youth coaching, assisting veterans, and serving on numerous boards and commissions over the last two decades.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Pico Rivera,” said Camacho. “This role represents an incredible opportunity to serve our vibrant community with dedication, integrity, and a shared vision for a brighter future. Together, we will continue to build upon our city’s strengths, address our challenges, and create a place where all residents can thrive.”

The City of Pico Rivera congratulates Mayor John R. Garcia and Mayor Pro Tem Gustavo Camacho. It looks forward to their leadership’s positive impact on our beloved city.

