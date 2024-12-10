YOUTH VOLLEYBALL IN CERRITOS

December 10, 2024

Non-profit offers boys and girls fun, safe, supervised environment for volleyball

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2025 spring program in Cerritos, is open. The instructional volleyball league will provide boys and girls ages 7-15 the opportunity to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, and supervised environment.

The eight-week developmental league provides participants instruction twice per week that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The program is structured around the principles of participation, teamwork, skill development, sportsmanship, and fun. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.

USYVL’s Cerritos league will begin April 2 and run through May 31 at Heritage Park in Cerritos. Practices for the league will be held on Wednesday 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM and games on Saturdays 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Registration for participants is currently available online at www.usyvl.org. The registration price includes a t-shirt and end of season participation award.

For information on registration, programs, locations, schedules or volunteer opportunities visit www.usyvl.org or contact us at 1-888-988-7985 or [email protected].



Founded in 1997, the United States Youth Volleyball League is a non-profit youth sports organization that hosts more than 15,000 participants annually, nationwide. USYVL’s mission is to provide every child between the ages of 7 and 15 a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, and supervised environment. One of the main tenets of the program is to encourage children to do their best with their abilities. With an emphasis on positive reinforcement, the program seeks to build confidence and self-esteem in each child.

For more information visit: www.usyvl.org.

