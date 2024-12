Damaging Santa Ana winds create fire danger across SoCal

Get ready for a windy start to the week! Santa Ana winds are set to make a comeback across much of Southern California today. The gusty winds and low humidity levels are driving up fire danger and triggering red flag warnings across the region. According too the NWS, the winds will be around until Wednesday 6 p.m.

For more information, go to https://abc7.la/4ivnf1x

