Tsunami warning issued after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California, USGS reports

December 5, 2024 11:27 pm

A tsunami warning has been issued by the NWS after the USGS reported a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Humboldt County in Northern California.

The warning stretches as far north as Florence, Oregon, a coastal town directly west of Eugene and as far south as Davenport, California which is south of San Francisco.

The entire San Francisco bay area remains under the warning and is expected to get hit at 12:10 p.m.

Tsunami warnings are the highest threat levels issued by the National Weather Service, and advise affected areas that “widespread flooding is expected or occurring.”

“Evacuation is recommended. Move to high ground or inland,” the weather service’s advisory system reads.

