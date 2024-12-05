GIRLS BASKETBALL-Shorthanded Gahr girls basketball uses strong middle quarters to power past Westminster

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

WESTMINSTER-Without Gahr High’s starting shooting guard and starting point guard, two of the team’s best ball handlers, according to head coach Alfred Howard, the Gladiators had to find other ways to make sure they escaped Westminster High’s gym with a win. Problem solved, as a sophomore and a freshmen stepped up and guided Gahr to a 59-43 this past Monday night.

Gahr began the season with nine players, but had to call up freshman Ella McIntosh as seniors Jody Colbert and Christine Ho were not available to play. Then there was junior Chloe Beard, who poured in a season-high 19 points. all but four coming in the second half, and sophomores Rachel Fredenburg and Ella Mims, who each scored in double figures.

Both teams were close in the opening quarter as Gahr held a 12-7 lead only to see the Lions roar back to take the lead with 1:33 left in the stanza. From that point on, it was all Gahr as a pair of free throws from Beard with 9.3 seconds left began a stretch of eight straight points.

Gahr outscored Westminster 18-7 in the second quarter as four of the five starters remained consistent, especially Mims, who had three rebounds, three steals, an assist and scored nine points in the quarter.

“But I’m proud of the way Chloe Beard played tonight,” said Howard. “She really asserted herself as the leader on the court. Ella Mims rebounded, blocked a shot and hit a three-pointer. So, I’m proud of the girls that were able to play tonight. But again, we started out slow; we don’t have two of our senior leaders.”

Gahr led 34-22 at the half and would continue its surge in the third quarter, limiting the Lions to just three field goals. Offensively, it ended the stanza with six straight points and Beard’s basket 26 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the blue and gold its largest lead of the game at 23 points.

Beard led everyone in scoring while Fredenburg added 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mims chipped in with 13 points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals.

“She’s a presence with her height, her wingspan she’s able to adjust shots down there and the fact that she can go inside out,” said Howard. “She’ll hit the three; she’ll finish around the rim, she’ll hit the mid-range. She’s a problem [for opponents]. Anytime she’s on the court, she’s a problem.”

With a short team in terms of numbers, Howard can rejoice knowing that he has a potential star in the makings as McIntosh scored half a dozen points and had a steal in the first quarter.

“Again, we’re just short with bodies this year,” said Howard. “We had her practice with us. She can keep up with our speed, so we’ll be teetering her back and forth [from junior varsity to varsity]. We’re looking for her to be next in line. We have six seniors on the team right now, so we’re looking for her to get some valuable minutes.”

Gahr visited Bell Gardens High on Dec. 5 and will go to Palos Verdes High on Tuesday before hosting Heritage High on Wednesday and travelling to Saddleback High on Thursday.

