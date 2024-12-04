Protecting Your Health This Flu Season: Insights from Kaiser Permanente Infectious Disease Expert

As the nation recognizes National Influenza Vaccination Week this week, it’s essential to understand the importance of getting the flu shot, especially this year.

Dr. David Bronstein, an infectious disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente Southern California shares his insight as to why this flu season is unique, and how the flu vaccine can protect you and your loved ones.

What Makes This Flu Season Unique?

“We’re expecting another rough respiratory virus season,” says Dr. Bronstein. “We always look at the Southern Hemisphere’s winter as a preview of what we can expect here, and they had lots of flu infections, hospitalizations and deaths there this year.”

The predominant strain of flu expected to circulate this flu season is H3N2, known for causing more severe infections and complications, including pneumonia.

Fortunately, the flu vaccine is both safe and effective at preventing these severe complications. “It’s encouraging that so many of our patients in the Antelope Valley have already decided to protect themselves and their loved ones with the vaccine that’s now available,” Dr. Bronstein adds.

Addressing Common Misconceptions

One common concern Dr. Bronstein hears from patients is, ‘I got the flu shot once and still got sick.’ He explains, “It’s important to have a clear expectation of what the flu vaccine can and can’t do. When you get your flu vaccine, you’re much less likely to get the flu. If you do get sick with influenza, your symptoms will be milder, like a common cold.”

The vaccine is particularly effective at preventing severe complications from influenza, such as pneumonia or even death. Dr. Bronstein emphasizes that while the flu vaccine specifically targets the influenza virus, it won’t protect against other viruses that circulate during the winter. However, most of these other viruses cause much milder symptoms and are less likely to lead to complications.

As we observe National Influenza Vaccination Week, remember that getting vaccinated is a simple yet powerful step you can take to ensure a healthier season for everyone. Kaiser Permanente offers more information on flu vaccination and for members to schedule their shot. Members may also contact their local clinic.

By getting the flu shot, you not only will protect yourself, but also help reduce the spread of influenza in the community, safeguarding those who are most vulnerable.

