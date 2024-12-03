Kaiser Permanente Downey Wins Prestigious Architectural Award

DOWNEY, Calif., – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center won an excellence in architecture award in the health care category for two facilities, which was presented by the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) during its 54th Annual Architectural Awards ceremony.

The award was in recognition of the Kaiser Permanente Watts Medical Offices and Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center in Southeast Los Angeles, and the Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center in Bellflower. The two structures were recognized among several other leading architectural and design projects that advance the Los Angeles region as a global creative hub while promoting dynamic, inclusive communities.

“Our goal is to create spaces that not only meet the medical needs of our members, but also inspire confidence and comfort,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “These facilities represent our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible health care to the communities we serve, and we are honored to receive this recognition from the Los Angeles Business Council.”

A jury panel consisting of industry experts, architects, construction firms, owners and developers selected award winners from a pool of hundreds of entries.

“This year, the LABC is honoring projects whose inspired designs build on L.A.’s heritage and move the city toward a dynamic future,” said Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council. “From renewing entertainment venues and creative workspaces to reimagining parks, schools and housing, our honorees exemplify the power of architecture to serve the public good, foster progress, and build community.”

Added LABC Chair David Nahai, “These exemplary projects reflect the bold vision and determined teamwork of residents, civic organizations, and government leaders to enhance their communities by creating vibrant greenspaces.”

The Kaiser Permanente Watts Medical Offices expand access to high-quality health care services in a community that has been historically underserved. They bring adult primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, pediatrics and a nurse clinic to members who live and work in the area. Other services available include laboratory services, a pharmacy, and imaging services and features an exterior plaza featuring work by local artists.

The medical offices are co-located with the new home of the Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center. It has been providing vital services like individual and group counseling, educational therapy, college preparation, community outreach and a preschool with a full-service kitchen to Watts residents for almost 60 years without regard to insurance status or ability to pay.

The design for the energy efficient all-electric Kaiser Permanente Radiation Oncology Center in Bellflower was based on the emotional well-being of patients undergoing cancer treatment. The facility provides a peaceful and inspiring exterior, along with an uplifting and comforting interior, to instill hope in the patients who are treated there.

This facility is the fourth radiation therapy site in Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region and offers the latest cancer-fighting technology, providing such services much closer to home for members in Southeast Los Angeles County.

For a full list of LABC winners and photos, visit the LABC website at labusinesscouncil.org.

