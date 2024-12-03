Carmageddon on 605: Dec. 2 to Dec. 7

Construction will cause a week’s worth of overnight closures on both sides of the 605 Freeway starting Monday, potentially causing what could be a traffic nightmare for early-morning commuters.

The closures, which began at Monday evening, will last through the morning each day until Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to the California Department of Transportation, the scheduled construction includes concrete work, asphalt paving, k-rail placement, striping, guardrail work, sign removal and drainage work.

The closures are subject to change if weather does not permit work to be completed. The full schedule is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5: NB I-605 between Del Amo Bouelvard and I-105 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. / SB I-605 from I-105 to north of Katella Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. In each instance up to three lanes will be closed.

Monday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 6: Both directions of I-605 between I-10 and Telegraph Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Up to four lanes will be closed, officials said.

“All corresponding on- and off-ramps will be closed sequentially as work progresses. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time,” said a statement from Caltrans officials.

They urge people to use detours, which include either I-710 or I-5. Officials have installed signs to guide drivers.

There will also be a number of lane and ramp closures through the slated closures, lasting through Saturday evening. Those closures include (between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.):

Northbound & southbound I-605 up to two lanes scheduled to be closed from I-10 to I-210,

Eastbound I-10 connector to northbound I-605 scheduled to be closed,

Westbound I-10 connector to northbound & southbound I-605 closed,

Mount Olive Drive off-ramp from eastbound I-210 scheduled to be closed,

Northbound I-605 connector to westbound I-210 scheduled to be closed,

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road & Live Oak Avenue off-ramps from northbound I-605 scheduled to be closed,

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road, Arrow Highway, and Huntington Drive on-ramps to northbound I-605 scheduled to be closed,

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road, and Arrow Highway off-ramps from southbound I-605 scheduled to be closed.

The construction is a part of the “Super 605” corridor project, which aims to rehabilitate the freeway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley, officials said.

“A total of $250 million in construction costs is funded with $238 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more than $20.6 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017,” said a statement from Caltrans.

It’s the second major freeway closure going into effect on Monday, with a major portion of SR-91 scheduled to undergo weeks worth of overnight closures for a different project in Riverside County.

