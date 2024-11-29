World AIDS Day: Breaking Stigmas and Advancing Treatment

As we reflect on the progress achieved in the fight against HIV/AIDS during World AIDS Day on Sunday, Dec. 1, there’s much to celebrate as far as continued progress and advancement related to the available care and treatment, although challenges continue to exist.

Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, Kaiser Permanente’s regional chief of infectious diseases, offers some important insight into the current state of HIV/AIDS both locally and nationally, and what we can expect in the coming years.

HIV/AIDS Awareness Today – Despite much progress in research and treatment, HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health issue. In 2022, the U.S. saw 31,800 new cases, with 1.2 million people living with HIV. In Los Angeles County alone, 51,000 people have HIV, and around 6,000 are unaware of their status.

“New cases are decreasing thanks to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), but young men of color who have sex with men still represent most new cases in L.A. County,” Dr. Hudson said.

Advancements in HIV/AIDS Treatment – Antiretroviral therapy (ARVs) has transformed HIV into a manageable chronic illness. Consistent medication can make HIV undetectable and non-transmittable. Kaiser Permanente’s team-based approach ensures comprehensive care, with long-acting injectable medications like Cabotegravir offering a convenient alternative to daily pills.

Dr. William Towner with Kaiser Permanente, who’s a principal investigator for multiple ongoing HIV clinical trials, underscores the importance of the health care organization’s involvement in ongoing HIV clinical trials.

“Kaiser Permanente has participated in clinical trials for nearly every HIV medication since the 1980s, which has been crucial in providing our patients with access to the latest and most effective treatments,” he said.

Ongoing Challenges and Awareness – Stigma revolving HIV/AIDS remains the biggest challenge. Despite more than 40 years of awareness, misconceptions and fear persist. “Stigma prevents people from knowing their HIV status and discussing it with potential partners,” Dr. Hudson noted. “HIV is a chronic disease treated with one daily pill, and PrEP offers significant protection against becoming HIV positive. Silence is deadly when it comes to HIV.”

Protecting Against HIV/AIDS – PrEP makes protection more accessible than ever, according to Dr. Hudson, and she encourages anyone with questions about PrEP to speak with their clinician. “Condoms remain crucial for HIV prevention, especially as sexually transmitted infection rates rise,” Dr. Hudson said. “Regular testing ensures everyone knows their HIV status, helping prevent the virus’s spread.”

Managing Health and Preventing Transmission – For those living with HIV, managing health means adhering to prescribed medications to achieve viral load suppression. Maintaining an undetectable viral load means individuals with HIV cannot transmit the virus, underscoring the importance of consistent treatment.

“As we commemorate World HIV/AIDS Day, it’s important to continue working towards raising awareness, advancing treatments and breaking down stigmas,” Dr. Hudson said. “Through education, prevention and compassionate care, we can continue the progress against this disease.”

For more information about HIV/AIDS care and treatment, visit kp.org.

NOTICE TO RECIPIENT: If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, you are prohibited from sharing, copying, or otherwise using or disclosing its contents. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply e-mail and permanently delete this e-mail and any attachments without reading, forwarding or saving them. v.173.295 Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...