‘Wicked’ earns unlimited praise at the box office

November 29, 2024

By Stepheny Gehrig

The film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fieyro, Jeff Goldblum as Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

The film debuted on Nov. 22, earning $164.2 million for its opening weekend. Budgeted for $145 million, “Wicked” is an eye-catching, beautiful film seen through set design, make-up, special effects, and, most strikingly, through costuming.

From Glinda’s dress at the Ozdust to Elphaba’s simple “front,” each element of the characters’ design is meticulously thought out, giving the film a deeper sense of whimsy.



“Wicked” stays true to the musical, but added subtle changes throughout the songs have proven to be such a strong point of the adaptation as it gives the actors a space to fully incorporate the character.

With such a star-studded cast, a large concern with this adaptation was being able to see the cast as not just their stardom, but as their character.

Many were hesitant for Grande’s performance as Glinda, worrying that her pop-stardom might outshine the character. However, Grande has truly returned to her Broadway roots, as she has given the most phenomenal performance of Glinda. Grande embraces the pink, the chiffon, the poise, the grandeur, and, frankly, the ego of Glinda. Audiences are truly watching Glinda on screen — Grande was made for this role.

Erivo, who has made her mark in 2019’s “Harriet”, has proven that there is utterly no other person who would be better suited for the role of Elphaba as her voice and acting are so heart wrenchingly captivating.

Hearing the first song, “The Wizard and I”, Erivo’s voice is so lively and full of a certain hope and optimism that drives the audience throughout the movie. The best performance that was provided in the film was Erivo’s dance at the Ozdust Ballroom. The silence, her tears and her fluidity dancing truly eats away at the hearts of everyone in attendance, specifically in such an intimate and vulnerable moment.



Before seeing “Wicked” in theaters, it might be nice to have a refresher on “The Wizard of Oz”, and note that although they are part of the same universe, they do not necessarily have to do with each other. The first act of “Wicked”, what is currently in theaters, takes place prior to “The Wizard of Oz”.

“Wicked” begins with the death of Elphaba, after Dorothy melts her, but the story is being told from Glinda’s perspective of her meeting Elphaba at Shiz University. The film ends after “Defying Gravity”, which marks the end of the first act for the stage production.



The second act is when “The Wizard of Oz” takes place — both stories occur at the same time.

It is important to note that “The Wizard of Oz” was written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, and adapted for film 1939. Whereas “Wicked”, the novel was written by Gregory Maguire in 1995 and then adapted for stage in 2003 by Stephen Schwartz. Schwartz also worked on the film’s music, allowing for these subtle changes to be made successfully.



There are beautiful nods to the original cast of “Wicked”, fun easter eggs and elements of the film that point to “The Wizard of Oz”. “Wicked” is a beautiful adaptation of the musical that leans into the otherworldliness of Oz, and does not shy away from looking at the harshness or wickedness of each character.

With a run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, “Wicked” is well worth the purchase of a movie theater ticket — it might even be worth it to watch the film twice in theaters to catch any hidden easter eggs or hear Erivo sing “Defying Gravity” again.

