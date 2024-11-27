Looking Forward to that Thanksgiving Meal? Be Careful How You Eat

This Thanksgiving, who doesn’t look forward to enjoying a hearty meal that has traditionally been associated with a great assortment of mouthwatering foods and desserts.

But for many, the day after the holiday can be filled with regret of overeating, which health experts noted can result in detriments to your health.

“It’s not uncommon for many of us to beat ourselves up for overindulging,” said Nicole Del Guercio, a registered dietician and clinical health educator with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “My advice is you can still enjoy Thanksgiving and any holiday meals after that, but without overeating and gaining significant weight.”

To ensure a healthy Thanksgiving, Del Guercio advises there are certain steps you can take before and while you start eating that will help ensure you can enjoy your Thanksgiving meal without having a guilty conscience. Overeating, Del Guercio said, can result in unhealthy weight gain, having difficulty falling asleep, an upset stomach, or in some cases “food coma.”

Del Guercio’s advice includes not skipping meals and having breakfast and lunch so you won’t want to overeat during Thanksgiving dinner. It’s also important to make sure you control your portions, not going for seconds, and savoring every single bite of your meal by eating slowly, and putting your fork down in between bites.

One good approach to eating a healthy Thanksgiving dinner is to divide your food into healthy portions, health experts say. That means having ½ of your plate consist of non-starchy vegetables such as green beans and Brussels sprouts; ¼ of lean protein, such as a turkey breast; and ¼ carbohydrate, such as mashed potatoes.

“The reason we should avoid overeating is that any excess number of calories is stored as fat,” said Del Guercio, who works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills. “And becoming overweight or obese will increase your risk for cancer and other chronic health conditions. Even occasional overeating can cause some negative effects on your body.”

“It’s Okay indulge an occasional meal, as that doesn’t mean that you’re a failure,” Del Guercio explained. “If you do, after the meal, consider going out for a walk, meditate, and treasure the memories of the meal together with friends and family. This is fine as long as you don’t make a habit out of overeating, as that is not good for your health!”

