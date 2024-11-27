2024-2025 BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW- Trio of ABC Unified School District teams to pursue 605 League title

November 27, 2024

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

Since the 605 League was formed, it has been either Artesia High, or Cerritos High which have dominated the circuit. This season Whitney High hopes to join that conversation with a stacked lineup. Speaking of stacked, La Mirada High is poised to win a CIF-Southern Section Divisional title and possibly more. Look for Gahr High to be improved while Norwalk High and Valley Christian High are hoping to rebound from last season.

ARTESIA PIONEERS

18-10 overall last season, 8-2 in the 605 League, second place, lost to Camarillo High 53-36 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA first round playoffs.

Head coach: Jeffrey Myles (sixth season, 97-47)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 97-47

Last time missed the playoffs: 1981

STARTERS LOST: Joshua Martinez (11.0 points per game last season), Zion Staples (17.0 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Jaylen Reed, SR Judd Sajise (5.0 ppg.), SR Jovell Tate (5.0 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Cayden Del Rosario, SR C.J. Okeke, SR Ahkil Sampson, JR Kobe Young

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Christopher Vargas

After back to back seasons of going through the 605 League unblemished, Artesia took a backseat to Cerritos last season. Now, the Pioneers are ready to reclaim what had been theirs despite the graduation of Zion Staples, one of the premier players the school has had.

“Zion can never be replaced,” said head coach Jeffrey Myles. “The kid worked his butt off for this program for four years. He was one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached. Our guys know we can’t replace Zion, and no one here is trying to be Zion. Our guys know everyone needs to step up and be a star in their role. It’s going to be a team effort, and all our guys are excited and up for the challenge.”

So, who are the players that are expected to lead the red and black this season? Take your pick. Despite five returning seniors and one returning junior, no one stands out, however senior C.J. Okeke has been the team’s most improved player in the offseason, according to Myles, and has been working hard every day trying to get better. Myles added that Okeke is starting to figure the game out.

If the Pioneers make a lot of noise in the league and in the playoffs, it will be because they have a team of 11 seniors and four juniors with senior Christiopher Vargas the varsity rookie to keep an eye on. He has been with the program throughout his entire high school career.

“He’s a kid who is okay with doing all the dirty work,” said Myles. “Chris will bring intensity to the team and energy.”

The one big concern for Myles is one that is on the mind of all CIF-Southern Section coaches, which is the new divisional playoff format and how it will work. Myles’ goals are the same as always-win league, finish above .500 and go deep in the playoffs. Because of the high number of seniors, he added that they know this is their last chance and that every game they step on the court, he knows they are going to compete.

Artesia will wrap up its own tournament on Saturday and go to our next door neighbors to participate in the Great Desert Shootout late next month. It will also play Palm Springs High in the Intuit Dome on Jan. 11 as one of the 11 single games on the schedule. The team’s motto this season is ‘our time is now’ and that would be fitting if they can take away the league title from Cerritos, or even Whitney.

“Cerritos had a great year last year and congratulations to them, with all that they went through last year,” said Myles. “It was a magical run, so hats off to them. This is a new year, and we aren’t looking past anyone in the league. I’m sure when we play Cerritos, it will be a fun game. But we also have other teams in the league who we are looking forward to playing. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

CERRITOS DONS

22-11 overall last season, 10-0 in the 605 League, first place, defeated Yeshiva University of Los Angeles 60-51 in the CIF-SS Division 4AA finals, lost to University City High 68-65 in the CIF State Division III first round playoffs.

Head coach: Jonathan Watanabe (23rd season, second stint, 341-275)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 79-54

Last time missed the playoffs: 2007

STARTERS LOST: Osinachi Agaranna (6.0 points per game last season), Tobeanna Ozoagu (8.0 ppg.), Shay Pema (13.5 ppg.), Luke Rigor (5.2 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Benson Cho (8.5 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Jaylen Barsana, SR Nathan Dawitt, SR Nathan Ju, SR Jaden Ribac, SR Demetrius Washington, SR Maddox Yokoyama, JR Yukki Yamamoto

TOP NEWCOMERS: Not available.

The Hollywood script was complete last season for Cerritos and longtime head coach Jonathan Watanabe, which advanced to a divisional championship for the first time in the program’s history, won it, and dedicated the season to Ethan Soriano, who passed away before the season began. It’s going to be hard to duplicate the same success, especially with four starters having graduated and nine first-year varsity players. But Watanabe is quick to let prognosticators know that all three levels won the 605 League last season.

“Just like any new season, we set new goals for our current team to achieve the ultimate goal of winning championships,” said Watanabe. “Last season did give our players and coaches more experience and insight into what it takes to be a championship-caliber team and proved that the formula we have implemented works.”

For right now, he has projected a starting lineup of seniors Jaylen Barsana, Benson Cho, Nathan Ju, Jaden Ribac and Demetrius Washington. All five have enough experience to get the Dons back to the promised land, but time will tell what it will look like in February. Watanabe and his experienced coaching staff will rely heavily on the development of the younger players, including the six sophomores.

One of the staples of Watanabe and his teams over the years is that they will be challenged by some of the best teams around the CIF-SS. The Dons have already faced Cypress High, former Suburban League nemesis Mayfair High and Sierra Canyon High and have a date with La Serna High at the Intuit Dome. Also on the docket will be Gahr, Los Alamitos High and Servite High plus the usual trek to San Diego late in December to participate in the Mt. Carmel Tournament.

“We will take our hits early as our young squad adjusts to playing some of the best teams in the area,” said Watanabe. “But we are confident that these experiences will help us develop into a team that can make another run at a league and CIF-SS championship. The 605 League is going to be tough once again this season. Trey Bennett at Pioneer and Morgan Marks at Whitney will lead their respective squads. Artesia has a lot of size and talent. Oxford is always tough, and John Glenn will have a new coaching staff. It’s going to be a battle every night, but we will be ready, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

GAHR GLADIATORS

18-9 overall last season, 8-2 in the Mid-Cities League, tied for first place, lost to Huntington Beach High 57-52 in the CIF-SS Division 3A first round playoffs.

Head coach: Marcus Girley (third season, 32-23)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 65-55

Last time missed the playoffs: 2019

STARTERS LOST: Miles Merchant (14.3 points per game last season)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Ethan Carey (6.2 ppg. in 13 games), SR Uchenna Okoli (7.7 ppg.), SR Joshua Pearson (8.8 ppg.), JR Austin Woon (8.2 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Nathan Herrera, SR Jeremiah Savereda, JR Roman Acosta, JR Kingston Nathaniel, SO John Cabral, SO Julian Cabral

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Jaison Joyce, FR Xavier Brown, FR Bryce Titus

Gahr is coming off a solid season in which it claimed a share of the program’s first league title since the 2016-2017 season. Ironically, that squad won 18 games just like last season’s team. Despite losing Miles Merchant, the best player on the team, the Gladiators return an experienced squad poised to make a strong push in the Gateway League and a deeper run in the playoffs.

“It’s rare to find a player with Miles’ size and speed who’s willing to give it his all on both ends of the court,” said Gahr head coach Marcus Girley. “With that being said, I believe this team will achieve success with a more collective approach to the game and along with our newcomers, I believe we will be a more collective team once again.”

Girley says senior Uchenna Okoli and junior Austin Woon increased their strength and athleticism over the offseason and have improved their perimeter shooting. He added that Woon’s skills and leadership has made a leap as well in the offseason and has become more vocal and has a feel for the game.

Senior Ethan Carey, a transfer who played in 13 games, provides height at 6’8” and could complement Okoli, Woon and senior Josh Pearson in the scoring department. Seeing all four average in double figures is not out of the question.

Senior Jaison Joyce, a varsity newcomer, is an athletic forward with the ability to make outside shots and plays hard on both ends of the court according, to Girley, while freshmen Xavier Brown and Bryce Titus will provide perimeter shooting, have a high ceiling and have shown flashes of potential to impact their future games down the road.

Gahr’s success in the Mid-Cities League last season moved the Gladiators to the more competitive Gateway League where new challenges await them. Girley says for the team to finish in the top three, and earn an automatic berth to the playoffs, it will take maturity and poise from the senior leaders. Also, the key to another successful season is to avoid slow starts in games and ‘greatly improve from the free throw line’.

“I’m just looking forward to going out and coaching a great group of kids,” said Girley. “No attitudes or egos; they’re starting to figure out how to compete at all times. Overall, I would like our team to be competitive every game whether we win or lose. I would love to give my seniors a chance to finish up their final year with a deep playoff run. They deserve the chance to feel that playoff excitement.

JOHN GLENN EAGLES

12-16 overall last season, 0-10 in the 605 League, sixth place

Head coach: Jose Lopez (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 40-79

Last time made the playoffs: 2022

STARTERS LOST: Justin Rodriguez (9.9 points per game last season)

STARTERS RETURNING: N/A

OTHERS RETURNING: N/A

John Glenn High hired a new head coach shortly before the season began and no information on the team was given. The Eagles have played in three games, winning once while losing the other two by a combined three points.

LA MIRADA MATADORES

21-8 overall last season, 8-0 in the Gateway League, first place, lost to St. Bernard High 72-71 in overtime in the CIF-SS Division 1 first round playoffs.

Head coach: Randy Oronoz (seventh season, 118-67)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 90-54

STARTERS LOST: Michael Torres (5.9 points per game last season), Isaiah Valenzuela (5.9 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Julien Gomez (18.5 ppg.), SR M.J. Smith (7.1 ppg.), SO Gene Roebuck (24.1 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Jarrett Cole, SR Jaydin Cox, SR Chris Perez, JR Tristan Partida, JR King-Riley Owens

TOP NEWCOMERS: SO Santiago Lopez

It was another banner season for La Mirada and head coach Randy Oronoz which was cut way too short with a quick exit in the playoffs. But he anticipates a better season with a stacked lineup and says this is probably the best team La Mirada has ever had.

Seniors Julien Gomez and M.J. Smith and sophomore Gene Roebuck return as starters and with seniors Jarrett Cole and Jaydin Cox, depending on matchups, plus junior King-Riley Owens make this one of the best starting lineups around. Gomez will be taking his talents to the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley while Smith might be the most improved player in the state, according to Oronoz.

“With Julien and Gene, it was a bit of a learning curve for everyone involved, myself included,” said Oronoz. “I think they are the two of the most purest scorers in the state. Learning to play with each other was a process, but they are light years better than they were last year.

“He went from being solid last year to getting recruited by some D1 schools,” he later said Smith.

Oronoz added that Cole, a four-year varsity player, is finally coming into form after suffering an injury as a sophomore that didn’t allow him to play. Now, he is filling in and as a senior veteran, is making the right plays. Owens was ineligible last season but is ready for a huge junior year who adds a dynamic to the Matadores that is a mix of flash and shot-making ability, says Oronoz.

The top newcomer is sophomore Santiago Lopez, a 6’7” forward whom Oronoz says adds a soft touch and athleticism to the team, and whose passing ability is an underrated part of his game.

The Matadores recently won the 7th Annual Rumble on the Hill Tournament and will be in Illinois the week of Thanksgiving, the Classic at Damien and the St. John Bosco Winter Classic as part of their stacked schedule.

“The star power, as well as the depth of the team, is the strength we have,” said Oronoz. “Our ability to score the ball is definitely a strength this team has. We have the potential to be an Open Division team. I’m very excited for all the big games we have this year and look forward to win league for the fourth year in a row,”

NORWALK LANCERS

11-17 overall last season, 2-8 in the Mid-Cities League, fifth place

Head coach: Jim Webster (first season of second stint, 144-231 from 2002-2016)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 51-71

Last time made the playoffs: 2020

STARTERS LOST: Robert Salazar (8.0 points per game in 17 games)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Andrew Castellanos (9.4 ppg. in 24 games), SR Aaron Reyes (5.7 ppg.), SR Ariel Rodriguez (4.2 ppg.), JR David Zazueta (7.6 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Nicolas Barrera, JR Emmanuel Castellanos

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Diego Morales, JR Jeriel DeLosReyes, JR Jesus Sanchez

Norwalk was sitting at .500 after the first month and a half of last season before starting Mid-Cities League play where things went downhill. Since the pandemic, the Lancers have struggled, but now Jim Webster, the winningest coach in the program’s history, comes back for a second stint as he replaces Brent Campanelli, who led the 2019-2020 team to the quarterfinals. Before that, Norwalk had not reached the second round since the 2009-2010 season. Webster had stayed on Campanelli’s coaching staff.

“I felt I had the energy to take the job again and since I was still working as a coach, I was sure I could handle the challenge as long as I prepared daily and kept the team together,” said Webster.

Keeping the team together starts with returning senior starters Andruw Castellanos and Aaron Reyes, who have been leading the Lancers in scoring during the fall season. Junior David Zazueta, who also has been filling the stat sheet consistently, according to Webster, give the Lancers a formidable starting rotation that could move up in the Mid-Cities League.

Besides senior Ariel Rodriguez, who is a team captain along with Reyes, and the other returning starters, the scoring tails off a bit. But Webster is relying on senior Diego Morales and juniors Jeriel DeLosReyes and Jesus Sanchez, the top varsity rookies, to give the team some depth. They have already shown they can play at the varsity level with strength, speed and skill.

“We are playing slightly different than the past few years, but the main thing is controlling what we can do best and put that product on the floor, and hopefully our best will prevail,” said Webster.

He added that the depth Norwalk has this season should overcome any injuries or illnesses that may occur, as is the case with most teams every season.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN DEFENDERS

16-13 overall last season, 3-5 in the Olympic League, fourth place, lost to Saugus High 64-52 in the CIF-SS Division 2AA first round playoffs.

Head coach: Dijon Thompson (second season, 16-13)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 84-53

Last time missed the playoffs: 2011

STARTERS LOST: Chris Allen, Jacob Bayla, Ryan Caracoza, Miles Harvey, Gavin Stahl

STARTERS RETURNING: None

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Christian Manley, SR Bryce Shepherd, JR Nathan Maurer, JR Ryan Vasquez, JR Chris Wondimu

TOP NEWCOMERS: FR Simon Vasquez

It was an interesting first season for V.C. head coach Dijon Thompson. Yes, the Defenders advanced to the playoffs for the 13th straight season. But with all the positives come some negatives and that begins with all five starters graduating. On top of that, Thompson returns just five players, two of which got extensive playing time. So, what did Thompson learn from his first season at V.C.?

“To hang your hats on the seniors,” he said. “You have to hang your hats on the experience that you have in high school basketball, and I think we did a pretty good job last year. Now it’s about not starting from scratch but building the ground back up and developing.”

Senior Bryce Shepherd and junior Nathan Maurer are going to be counted on to lead an inexperienced group that will consist of four seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Thompson says you don’t rebound, but just build with what you have and start putting in a structure and try building a program.

His main concern for this season is that the team is small, which means they’re going to have to rebound. But he added that the group of 12 will compete and sneak in some wins.

WHITNEY WILDCATS

15-11 overall last season, 6-4 in the 605 League, third place, lost to Milken Community 61-50 in the CIF-SS Division 4AA first round playoffs

Head coach: Nasir Akmal (second season, 15-11)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 59-64

Last time missed the playoffs: 2022

STARTERS LOST: SR Christian Carreon (10.0 points per game last season), Sakeef Sekender (4.7 ppg. in 21 games), Joseph Whittaker (8.8 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURING: SR Alex Cheng, SR Morgan Marks (12.7 ppg., 22 games)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Cailan Hizon, SR Rafael Mercado, SR Jeffrey Nishida, SR Peter Poitras, JR Evan Kim, JR Shayan Saravanakumar, SO Jezreel Dela Cruz, SO Jack Diancin

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Rafael Mercado, SO Joseph Roman, FR Matteo Aquino

The Whitney boys program departed from the Academy League with an overall record of 7-20 and finished in fifth place with a 4-8 mark. The Wildcats then entered the 605 League and fell to 4-23 overall and winless in 10 league games. Since then, the boys from the east side of Cerritos have gradually improved to the point where they are contenders for the league title. In the past two seasons, the Wildcats have gone 37-21 with a pair of third place finishes. Now, they are ready to make a move forward.

“When [former head] coach [Joseph] Webber returned to Whitney in 2021, he established a culture and we took a losing program to the CIF semifinals in our second season,” said head coach Nasir Akmal. “In my first year as head coach, I took the job two weeks before the regular season began and had to make the best with no offseason preparation. We managed to secure third place in league and qualified for the playoffs for the season year in a row.”

The one main thing that will keep the ‘Cats competitive is an experienced team returning 10 players, with senior Morgan Marks leading the way. Over the past two seasons, he has gained the respect of being one of the top players in the league.

But the Wildcats are not about Marks as Akmal lists senior Peter Poitras as one of the most improved in the offseason. He had stepped down from the team last spring but rejoined once Akmal returned to the program.

“We spent a lot of the regular season last year getting him ready for the end of league and playoffs, and he did not disappoint,” said Akmal. “He had his biggest and best moments in our playoff game, and he has not looked back since. He brings tenacity on defense and a much needed strong offensive punch.”

Also improving the most in the offseason is senior Jeffrey Nishida, who has increased and improved his shooting range and brings a much needed physical force to the team, according to Akmal, and sophomore Jezreel DeLaCruz, whom the coach adds has begun to come into his own as the next star player in the program.

“His offensive and defensive development has been rewarding to watch and we are excited to see what he does this season,” said Akmal. “He lives for the big moments, and he has continued to deliver time and time again.”

Whitney will carry 16 players on the team and finding significant playing time may not be easier than said. But trying to show they belong will be senior Rafael Mercado, who was on the team two seasons ago but missed all last season to an ACL injury in his sophomore season. Akmal says he gives the team one of their best defenders and slashers. New to the team is sophomore Joseph Roman, who was the top player on Whitney’s junior varsity team and provides gritty defense and an added shooting presence.

For the Wildcats to finish in first or second place, ahead of either Artesia and/or Cerritos, Akmal says it will take execution, being fundamentally sound, doing what others would consider the ‘little things’ and trusting each other.

“This season, I was able to bring in my own coaching staff across all levels and we have spent the entire offseason getting our program ready,” said Akmal. “The offensive and defensive systems we have implemented with this group I feel are more suited to our current roster and we are doing everything to maximize our performance. We are ready for all challenges and challengers. We want all the smoke.”

