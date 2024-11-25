Kaiser Permanente and the LA Clippers Unite to Elevate Community Health

LA Clippers Names Kaiser Permanente as Official Health Care Partner and Team Physicians

The LA Clippers and Kaiser Permanente have announced a long-term agreement that brings together two trusted Southern California organizations, united in their shared commitment to improve the vitality and health of the Greater Los Angeles community.

Through this agreement with the Clippers, Kaiser Permanente will serve as Official Health Care Partner and Team Physicians, extending its premiere sports medicine program to the team in their Kaiser Permanente Training Center. Kaiser Permanente will also open a specialized sports medicine clinic within the Intuit Dome campus in 2025 to provide care for both its members and the community. In addition, Kaiser Permanente will invest in a community activation fund to support the well-being and future of the local area’s youth.

“The LA Clippers share Kaiser Permanente’s vision for a thriving community that embraces total health and wellness and that’s what makes this a perfect partnership,” said Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Health Plan and Hospitals. “This collaboration will strengthen our commitment to the community, expand our care delivery and highlight our exceptional health care for both athletes and Southern California residents.”

“Kaiser Permanente was selected as our Official Health Care Partner and Team Physicians because of their long-standing reputation in sports medicine,” said LA Clippers and Intuit Dome Chief Commercial Officer Scott Sonnenberg. “This long-term partnership with Kaiser Permanente demonstrates our two highly-valued and respected organizations’ deep commitment to improving the health of Los Angeles residents, as well as our commitment to the health for the future – the youth of Greater LA.”

As the Official Health Care Partner, Kaiser Permanente’s focus areas will include:

Community activation fund: This will include a multi-year initiative with selected community partners, focused on the youth of Inglewood and surrounding Los Angeles communities. The expected programming will address healthy minds (social and emotional health), healthy bodies (physical activity through play) and thriving futures (education and career exposure).

Community engagement: The LA Clippers and Kaiser Permanente will collaborate on activities and programs in the community and open the Intuit Dome campus to local youth.

Medical excellence: The LA Clippers have selected the Southern California Permanente Medical Group as their Team Physicians. The same physicians who provide care to these elite Clipper athletes are part of a team of physicians who provide exceptional, high quality medical care to the members of Kaiser Permanente every day.

New sports medicine clinic: Kaiser Permanente will establish a cutting-edge sports medicine clinic strategically located within the Intuit Dome campus, home of the LA Clippers, to serve Kaiser Permanente members and the community. It is expected to open in late 2025.

“We are pleased to support the LA Clippers and provide the expertise and high-quality care to professional athletes as well as Kaiser Permanente members and the community,” said Dr. Ramin Davidoff, executive medical director of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group. “Our team of sports medicine physicians has extensive experience and expertise in the specialized care of sports medicine focused on comprehensive preventive care and injury treatment to help athletes perform their best.”

