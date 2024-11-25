Incarcerated Person Walks Away from Santa Fe Springs Reentry Program

November 25, 2024

SANTA FE SPRINGS – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are seeking an incarcerated person who walked away from the Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) in Santa Fe Springs on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

At approximately 8:43 p.m., staff received a tamper alert for participant Christina Hammond’s ankle monitor. Staff conducted a search of the facility and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Hammond leaving the facility through a side door at approximately 8:47 p.m. and climbing over the garden gates at the northeast end of the building. Hammond’s ankle monitor was in her bed area. An emergency count conducted and confirmed Hammond was missing.

Hammond, 34, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has a light complexion, light brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray sweatpants, gloves, and carrying a blue bag.

Hammond was received from San Bernardino County to serve a five-year sentence for Assault with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, with an enhancement for inflicting Great Bodily Injury. She has been housed at the Santa Fe Springs facility since July 1, 2024, and was scheduled for release on December 21, 2025.

Within minutes of the discovery, CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety was notified, and agents are actively working to locate and apprehend Hammond. Local law enforcement has also been notified.

Anyone who sees Hammond or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.

The Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) allows eligible female individuals with serious and violent crimes, as well as non-serious committed to State prison to serve their sentence in the community at a FCRP as designated by the Department, in lieu of confinement in State prison and at the discretion of the Secretary. The FCRP will provide a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Under FCRP, one day of participation counts as one day of incarceration in State prison, and participants in the program are also eligible to receive any sentence reductions that they would have received had they served their sentence in State prison. Participants may be returned to an institution to serve the remainder of their term at any time with or without cause.

Female participants who volunteer for FCRP will be placed into the program with a minimum of 45 days and a maximum of 32 months to participate prior to their release date. All of the participants receiving services through the FCRP will be required to reside at the FCRP program. CDCR will have the final decision regarding program placements and retains the right to remove participants from the program at any time.

CDCR currently has FCRPs at the following locations:

San Diego – 82 bed facility

Santa Fe Springs – 82 bed facility

Bakersfield – 75 bed facility

Stockton – 50 bed facility

Sacramento – 50 bed facility

Los Angeles – 60 bed facility

An incarcerated individual may request FCRP placement by submitting a FCRP Application and Voluntary Agreement (CDCR 2234) to the institutional Community Beds Coordinator or mailing the form to:

