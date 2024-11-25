Help the Artesia Historical Society ‘House The Bell’

LCCN Staff Report

The Artesia Historical Society is embarking on a community project to recreate the original bell tower to house its oldest artifact, the 1875 School Bell, which was part of Artesia Grammar School. The AHS believes that this project is not just about preserving history, but also about involving the community in a significant way and the AHS wants area residents to be a part of the development, to contribute their ideas, and to share the magnificent bell with the community.

The village of Artesia became a community when the Artesia School District was established on May 3, 1875. The Artesia Land company set aside 5 acres of land and built the first schoolhouse on what is now 183rd St. and Alburtis Ave., known as the Artesia Grammar School.

Costing a mere $4,000 to build at the time, the schoolhouse was a rustic, timbered building with a classroom on each floor. When it opened, 34 students were enrolled, warmed only by a wood-burning stove, and they got their water from an artesian well.

On top of the Artesia Grammar School tower was the school bell, which, among other things, called students to school each day of the week.

The school janitor rang the bell every morning at 8:30 sharp, a sound that resonated through the streets of Artesia, allowing residents to set their timepieces for the day. This daily ritual signified how important the bell was to the community at large; it wasn’t only the school bell; it was the keeper of time for the whole city, a symbol of resident’s shared daily life.

One day, no one can recall why the school janitor forgot to ring the bell, throwing Artesia into temporary chaos. The children were late to school, the bank and grocery store didn’t open on time, and everyone was late to start that day.

Thirty-five years later, when Pioneer School was built in 1910, the original wooden schoolhouse was moved to the downtown business district and converted into a store building. No longer needing the old school bell, it was given to the Artesia Christian Church with the provision that it never be taken out of Artesia.

When the Artesia Christian Church closed its doors, the 1875 School Bell was donated to the Artesia Historical Society and is currently housed in Old Fire Station #30.

The School Bell inside the Old Fire Station #30

.To date, the AHS has hosted more than 13,000 visitors, students, teachers, and adult volunteers in docent-led tours of what is known as the Dantema House and Old Fire Station #30. Visitors learn about the significance of the bell, and they experience the power of its clang.

The Artesia Historical Society is kicking off a fundraiser to build the tower and invites all stakeholders—community, city council, Los Angeles County leaders, and service organizations—to participate with a financial pledge and a tax-free donation as this calendar year comes to an end.

Acknowledgments will be made for different donation levels, including naming the bell tower in the donor’s honor for a $100,000 or more donation. For donations of $25,000, $10,000, and $5,000, the donor’s name will be displayed on a plaque indicating the donation level.

Recurring and one-time contributions are also appreciated. For additional information, visit the donation section of the AHS website at artesiahistoricalsociety.com. Help the AHS keep that old bell ringing!

