Best Delta 8 Carts: Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges For Euphoric Effects in 2025

More cannabis enthusiasts are opting for Delta 8 for its gentle effect compared to traditional THC, bringing about a smoother, clear-headed experience that’s great for relaxation without the intensity some feel from Delta-9 THC.

With this rise in popularity, Delta-8 vape cartridges have become a favorite way to try them out. Why? First, they’re convenient—attach the cartridge to a compatible battery, and you’re set. They’re also easy to carry around and use anywhere, making them ideal for busy days or nights out.

Beyond ease of use, these best Delta-8 carts stand out because of their effects, and we have figured out the top 5 after testing 48+ brands in the market! They provide a calming, uplifting sensation that’s noticeable but not overwhelming. Stay tuned until the last to find the strongest Delta 8 cart for an extraterrestrial experience!

Best Delta 8 Carts: Top 5 Brands

We understand the peril of choosing from a large variety, and to help streamline your search, here are the 5 best delta 8 carts:

Exhale Wellness : Our Top Pick, Overall Best

Our Top Pick, Overall Best BudPop : Best Delta 8 Carts for Fruity Essence

Best Delta 8 Carts for Fruity Essence Canna Buddy: Greatest Delta 8 Brands In One Place

Greatest Delta 8 Brands In One Place Eighty Six Brands: Perfect D8 Cart With Natural Sativa Strain

Perfect D8 Cart With Natural Sativa Strain Tribe Tokes: Great Hybrid Strains for The Ultimate High

#1 Exhale Wellness: Our Top Pick, Overall Best

Why We Picked It?

Exhale Wellness stands out in the Delta-8 market because it focuses on quality, purity, and customer satisfaction. Their vape cartridges feature full-spectrum live resin hemp extract and the purest forms of strains combined with Delta-8 THC. Exhale emphasizes using all-natural ingredients and avoids additives like VG or PEG oils, ensuring a cleaner, smoother vape.

The cartridges are naturally flavored with terpenes and rigorously third-party lab-tested to maintain high safety and quality standards. Their Gorilla Glue Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is another crowd-pleaser. With 900mg of extract and availability in packs until 3, it is perfect for people who like a strong hit and has multiple storage options.

Pros

40% off sitewide with code PREBF

Subscribe and save 25% more

Farm Bill Compliant (0.3% THC or Less)

30-day moneyback guarantee

Cons

Limited shipping states

Specs

Size: 1 gram to 2, varying as per product availability

1 gram to 2, varying as per product availability Strain: Jack Herer, Blackberry Kush, Pineapple Express, and much more

Jack Herer, Blackberry Kush, Pineapple Express, and much more Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp oil, Delta-8 THC, all-natural terpenes

Full-spectrum hemp oil, Delta-8 THC, all-natural terpenes Potency: Carts are infused with pure Delta 8 oil up to 1000mg

Customer Testimonials

“Exhale Wellness delivers! The Jack Herer strain has a smooth, earthy flavor unlike anything else I’ve tried. I love that it’s all-natural and free of additives!” — Jessica H.

“I’ve tried a few Delta-8 brands, but Exhale Wellness takes the top spot. It’s great to have a product that’s both effective and transparent about quality.” — Mark D.

“This is my go-to vape cartridge. Easy to use, fantastic flavor and the effects are just right!” — Sarah L.

#2 BudPop: Best Delta 8 Carts for Fruity Essence

Why We Picked It?

We chose BudPop for its fresh, fruity take on Delta-8 THC. If you’re someone who loves a flavorful twist, BudPop’s Grape Runtz Delta-8 cartridge brings a juicy kick to your vape experience. Each cart packs a punch with 900mg of Delta-8 THC, paired with natural terpenes that give it a rich, true-to-strain taste.

BudPop keeps things clean—no additives or additional fillers are used in these carts, so you get a smooth hit every time. Plus, with third-party lab testing and USA-made quality, it’s a brand you can count on for safe, high-quality vapes that deliver a quick hit up to 300 flavorful draws!

Pros

Contains pure Delta 8 distillate

Big 40% off with code PREBF

Earn rewards and points on orders

Free shipping on orders over $99+

Cons

Shipping is restricted in a few states

Specs

Size: 1 gram, 2 grams and up to 3 grams

1 gram, 2 grams and up to 3 grams Strain: Grape Runtz, Fruity Cereal, Strawberry Gelato, and more

Grape Runtz, Fruity Cereal, Strawberry Gelato, and more Ingredients: Delta-8 THC, natural terpenes, no additives

Delta-8 THC, natural terpenes, no additives Potency: Each cart contains around 600- 1000mg of Delta 8 THC as per product

Customer Testimonials

“The Grape Runtz flavor is spot-on! I love the natural, fruity vibe, and the smooth effects are just what I need to unwind.” — Daniel M.

“This cartridge has become my go-to. BudPop nails it with the quality—clean ingredients and a nice, strong hit every time.” — Emma T.

“I can’t get enough of this flavor! BudPop’s Delta-8 carts are easy to use, and I love knowing I’m getting pure ingredients.” — Jason L.

#3 Canna Buddy: Greatest Delta 8 Brands In One Place

Why We Picked It?

Canna Buddy is an ideal choice for those looking for a variety of high-quality Delta-8 THC cartridges. This platform brings together a range of top brands in one place, offering customers easy access to premium products. The platform features Goodies Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape—Watermelon Skittlez, which contains an Indica strain made from a cross of Zkittlez and Watermelon.

Each 1 ml disposable Delta 8 THC vape contains approximately 900 mg of Delta 8 THC distillate. PharmaCBD Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge—Trainwreck is also a great option for those who like a stronger buzz, as it contains CBD infusion. So, whatever your needs, Canna Buddy has got you covered.

Pros

Interest free installments

Ready to ship products

No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT

Comes with batteries

Cons

Slightly higher prices.

Specs

Size : 1 gram to 2 grams per cartridge.

: 1 gram to 2 grams per cartridge. Strain : Popular strains like Gorilla Glue, Jack Herer, and Pineapple Express.

: Popular strains like Gorilla Glue, Jack Herer, and Pineapple Express. Ingredients : Delta-8 THC, natural terpenes, and other premium ingredients.

: Delta-8 THC, natural terpenes, and other premium ingredients. Potency: Each vape contains natural 900mg Delta 8 extract.

Customer Testimonials

“Canna Buddy is my go-to for Delta-8 THC carts. Great selection and fast shipping!” — Lucas M.

“The carts are top-quality, and the variety is amazing. I highly recommend it!”— Hannah W.

“I love how transparent they are with lab results. It makes me feel confident in my purchases.” — Steve P.

#4 Eighty Six Brands: Perfect D8 Cart With Natural Sativa Strain

Why We Picked It?

Eighty-Six Brands crafts Delta-8 THC vape cartridges, emphasizing natural, fruity strains that cater to sativa lovers. Their emphasis on natural, strain-specific flavors and high-quality Delta-8 extract containing hints of citrus, lemon, and lime delivers a jolt of creative energy.

Their Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough x Mojito) and Boo Berry (Blue Dream x Lemon Haze) cartridges bring a refreshing, fruity experience with a creative energy kick, perfect for daytime use, and start from just $19.99. Every cartridge is rigorously lab-tested to ensure purity and quality, and the brand’s loyal following speaks to the quality of these products.

Pros

Free shipping on orders $75+

High-quality BLINC hardware

Ships in 32 states

Live support available

Cons

Effects onset may take time

Specs

Size: 1 gram per cartridge

1 gram per cartridge Strains: Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough x Mojito) and Boo Berry (Blue Dream x Lemon Haze)

Berry Slush (Strawberry Cough x Mojito) and Boo Berry (Blue Dream x Lemon Haze) Ingredients: Pure Delta-8 THC extract with natural terpenes

Pure Delta-8 THC extract with natural terpenes Potency: 6 grams of high-quality terpenes that motivate creative energy

Customer Testimonials

“The Berry Slush cart is my new favorite! The strawberry flavor is incredible.” — Lauren M.

“I tried the Boo Berry, and it’s a game changer. The effects are smooth and uplifting, and the flavor is super refreshing.” — Alex T.

“Super easy to use, and I love the taste. Eighty Six really nailed it with these carts!” — Chris R.

#5 Tribe Tokes: Great Hybrid Strains for The Ultimate High

Why We Picked It?

Eighty-Six Brand offers Delta-8 vape cartridges, known for their rich, multiple-strain options that pack a punch you won’t forget. These include sativa, Indica, and Hybrid. These carts are draw-activated, making them easy to use and ideal for those looking for an energizing experience.

With pure Delta-8 THC extract and natural terpenes, Eighty Six Brand delivers potent effects with its Delta 8 THC Live Resin Carts, available in Pina Colada, Slurricane, Cherry Zlushie, and much more, starting from $60. Their live resin carts blend live resin with Delta 8 THC and are then boosted with full-spectrum CBD for extra therapeutic benefits!

Pros

Save $20-30 on multipacks

Free shipping on selected orders

Live support online

Third-party tested

Cons

Need for frequent redosing

Specs

Size: 1 gram per cartridge, available in single, 2, and packs of 3

1 gram per cartridge, available in single, 2, and packs of 3 Strains: London Pound Cake, Cereal Milk, Birthday Cake, Blue Dream, and much more

London Pound Cake, Cereal Milk, Birthday Cake, Blue Dream, and much more Ingredients: Each full-spectrum vape cartridge contains hemp-derived Delta 8 distillate

Each full-spectrum vape cartridge contains hemp-derived Delta 8 distillate Potency: Multiple strains vary in their strength, Sativa blends are more energetic

Customer Testimonials

“I love the Berry Slush! It’s fruity, smooth, and gives me a nice energy boost. Perfect for daytime use.” — Jamie K.

“Boo Berry is my favorite. The flavor is amazing, leaving me feeling uplifted and focused.” — Kevin R.

“Great value for the quality. These carts hit just right, and I love that there are no fillers!” — Taylor L.

Our Process for Ranking the Top Delta 8 Carts

When choosing the best Delta 8 THC cartridges, we follow a thorough and transparent process to ensure only top-quality products make it to our list. With so many options on the market, it’s crucial to have a reliable method for evaluating each brand. Here’s how we rank Delta 8 carts:

Quality of Ingredients

The quality of ingredients is a non-negotiable factor. We prioritize products made with pure Delta 8 THC distillate and natural terpenes, avoiding artificial additives, fillers, or harmful chemicals. High-quality Delta 8 carts should use clean, safe ingredients free from potential contaminants.

We also look for brands that source their hemp responsibly and follow ethical extraction and formulation practices. This ensures that each product provides a safe and enjoyable experience for users.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is critical for verifying the safety and potency of Delta 8 products. All reputable brands send their products to independent labs for testing, which helps verify THC levels, purity, and the absence of contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents.

We make sure each brand we feature provides accessible lab results on their website, allowing consumers to check the safety and composition of their products. Brands that skip this step or offer unclear lab results are eliminated from our top picks.

Customer Reviews and Reputation

Real customer feedback offers valuable insight into a product’s performance in the real world. We comb through verified customer reviews on each brand’s website and third-party review sites, paying close attention to both positive and negative experiences.

If a brand consistently receives high praise for potency, taste, and overall satisfaction, it scores higher on our list. Conversely, frequent complaints or unresolved issues with customer service can significantly impact a brand’s ranking. Brands with a strong reputation for quality and customer satisfaction rise.

Flavor and Experience

The flavor and experience a Delta 8 cart offers are essential for an enjoyable session. We prioritize brands that invest in creating smooth, tasty, and aromatic strains that enhance the vaping experience.

Whether fruity, earthy, or floral, a well-developed flavor profile can elevate a cart from good to great. Additionally, the experience matters—whether it’s a relaxing effect for unwinding or an energizing lift for daytime use, the top brands provide well-balanced effects that meet users’ needs.

Key Things to Check Before Buying Delta 8 Carts

When shopping for Delta 8 THC cartridges, it’s important to know what to look for to ensure your safety. With the Delta 8 market expanding, finding high-quality vapes can be challenging. Here are some key factors to consider before making a purchase:

Ingredients

Checking the ingredient list should be a top priority. High-quality Delta 8 carts should be made with pure Delta 8 THC distillate and natural terpenes, without any artificial flavors, fillers, or potentially harmful chemicals.

Avoid products that contain additives like vitamin E acetate or MCT oil, as these can be unsafe for inhalation. Stick to brands that focus on clean, simple formulations for a purer vaping experience.

Hemp Sourcing

Hemp sourcing has a significant impact on the quality and safety of Delta 8 products. Look for brands that use hemp grown in the United States or countries with strict agricultural standards, as these regions tend to have better regulatory oversight.

U.S.-grown hemp, in particular, is typically non-GMO and free from harmful pesticides. Transparent brands will provide information about their hemp sourcing practices, allowing you to verify that their Delta 8 extract comes from reputable sources.

Strain Variety

If you enjoy different experiences with Delta 8, check the strain options available. Brands often offer a variety of strains, including Sativa, Indica, and hybrid options, to suit different moods and needs.

For example, Sativa strains are typically more uplifting, while Indica strains provide a more relaxing effect. A wider strain selection allows you to find the right cart for any occasion, whether it’s daytime productivity or unwinding in the evening.

Customer Support

Responsive and helpful customer support is a good indicator of a brand’s reliability. It’s reassuring to know you can reach out for assistance if you have questions about a product, your order, or any issues that might arise.

Check reviews to see how well a brand handles customer inquiries and complaints. Brands that provide clear communication channels, like live chat or a dedicated support team, offer a better experience and foster trust.

Transparency

Transparency is essential in the Delta 8 industry. Reputable brands openly share information about their products, ingredients, and third-party lab testing results. Before purchasing, look for brands that make lab reports available on their website.

These reports confirm the product’s potency, purity, and safety, helping you make an informed decision. Brands prioritizing transparency tend to be more reliable, as they are committed to keeping customers well-informed.

Potential Benefits of Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 has milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC and has the potential for therapeutic benefits. Here’s a closer look at some of the ways Delta 8 may enhance wellness:

Reduced Anxiety and Stress

Delta 8 THC is often noted for its calming effects, which can help reduce feelings of anxiety and stress.

Unlike Delta 9 THC, which can sometimes increase anxiety, Delta 8 tends to provide a more relaxed, clear-headed experience, making it a popular choice for those who want to ease stress without feeling overly sedated.

Pain Relief

Many users turn to Delta 8 for its potential pain-relieving properties. Delta 8 may interact with pain receptors in the body, helping to alleviate mild to moderate discomfort.

Whether it’s sore muscles, joint pain, or general body aches, Delta 8 may provide relief that allows you to carry on with daily activities more comfortably.

Improved Sleep

For individuals struggling with insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, Delta 8 can offer support. Its relaxing effects help quiet the mind and ease the body into a restful state, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

While it may not be as sedative as some other cannabinoids, Delta 8’s gentle calming effects are often enough to promote better sleep quality.

Appetite Stimulation

Delta 8 stimulates appetite, benefiting those dealing with reduced hunger due to medical conditions or treatments. Unlike Delta 9, which can lead to intense “munchies,” Delta 8 offers a milder boost, making it easier to maintain a balanced appetite without feeling overly compelled to eat.

Neuroprotective Properties

Research suggests that Delta 8 may have neuroprotective benefits, potentially helping to protect brain cells from damage and degeneration. This could be promising for individuals interested in supporting cognitive health.

While research is ongoing, the neuroprotective potential of Delta 8 adds to its appeal as a wellness supplement.

How to Use Your Delta 8 Vape Cart Like a Pro

Using Delta 8 vape cartridges effectively can make a big difference in your experience. Here’s a guide on how to get the most out of your vape cart like a pro:

Choose the Right Device

Not all vape batteries are created equal, so it’s important to choose one compatible with Delta 8 cartridges. Look for a 510-threaded battery, which is the industry standard and fits most Delta 8 carts.

Also, consider a device with adjustable voltage to control the intensity of each hit, as lower settings can bring out the flavor and give a smoother experience.

Start with a Low Dose

If you’re new to Delta 8, starting small is best. Take one or two puffs and wait a few minutes to gauge your feelings. Delta 8’s effects can be subtle, so avoid the temptation to take more hits too quickly. Starting low and going slow helps you find the right dose for your body without overdoing it.

Inhale Properly

Proper inhalation is key to enjoying your Delta 8 cart. Take a slow, steady pull, allowing the vapor to build up in your lungs for a moment before exhaling. This method helps maximize absorption and reduces any potential irritation in your throat.

For those new to vaping, try a “mouth-to-lung” approach—drawing vapor into your mouth first, then inhaling it into your lungs.

Store Properly

Delta 8 cartridges can degrade if not stored correctly. Keep your cart in a cool, dark place to preserve potency and flavor.

Avoid leaving it in direct sunlight or hot areas, as this can cause the oil to thicken and make it harder to use. When not in use, store your vape cart upright to prevent leaks.

Maintain Your Equipment

Regular maintenance keeps your vape gear running smoothly. Wipe the mouthpiece and connection points to prevent residue buildup. If you notice any clogging, gently warm the cart to loosen the oil.

Taking care of your device and cartridge ensures they last longer and deliver consistent, enjoyable results.

Other Delta 8 Products

Apart from carts, the following mentioned products are also a medium to consume Delta 8:

Delta 8 Edibles

Delta 8 edibles offer a delicious and discreet way to enjoy the effects of Delta 8 THC. These products, which include gummies, chocolates, and other treats, provide a long-lasting experience due to how they are metabolized in the body.

Since they pass through the digestive system, they tend to take longer to kick in, usually around 30 minutes to 2 hours. This makes them ideal for those who prefer a slower onset with prolonged effects.

Delta 8 Tinctures

Delta 8 tinctures are liquid extracts that provide a quick and customizable way to consume Delta 8 THC. They can be taken sublingually for faster absorption or mixed with food and drinks for a more flexible option.

Tinctures allow for precise dosing, giving users control over how much Delta 8 they are consuming. They are typically sold in dropper bottles ranging from 500mg to 3000mg.

Delta 8 Capsules

Delta 8 capsules provide a familiar and convenient method for consuming Delta 8 THC. These pills offer a controlled dose, typically ranging from 10mg to 50mg per capsule, ensuring consistency with each use.

Capsules take longer to take effect compared to tinctures or vaping, but they provide a reliable, no-mess solution for users looking for precise dosing. They are ideal for those who prefer a straightforward, easy-to-swallow option without measuring doses.

Delta 8 Topicals

Delta 8 topicals are designed for targeted relief and are perfect for those seeking localized effects without experiencing the psychoactive effects of Delta 8 THC.

These products, including creams, balms, and lotions, are applied directly to the skin and relieve sore muscles, joint pain, and skin conditions. Since they don’t enter the bloodstream, Delta 8 topicals are non-psychoactive and won’t produce a high.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 Cartridges

Even though Delta 8 is milder than Delta 9, it can cause side effects if not ingested with care regarding its dosage.

Dry Mouth and Eyes

One of the most common side effects of using Delta 8 cartridges is dry mouth and eyes. This can be uncomfortable but is generally temporary and can be managed by staying hydrated.

Drowsiness

Delta 8 may cause drowsiness, especially if taken in higher doses. Therefore, it’s important to exercise caution when driving or engaging in other activities that require focus.

Mild Psychoactive Effects

While Delta 8 is less potent than Delta 9 THC, it can still produce mild psychoactive effects, leading to feelings of euphoria or altered perception.

Possible Anxiety

In some cases, Delta 8 may cause mild anxiety, particularly for users who are sensitive to THC or consume higher doses. If you experience anxiety, reduce the dosage or discontinue use.

FAQs about Best Delta 8 Carts

Does Delta 8 Get You As High?

Delta 8 produces mild psychoactive effects, but it is less potent than Delta 9 THC, the main compound in marijuana. Users may experience a light euphoria, relaxation, or a subtle altered state, but it generally won’t induce the intense high associated with Delta 9.

How fast do Delta 8 THC vape pens work?

Delta 8 vape pens are among the fastest methods of consumption, with effects typically felt within minutes of inhalation. The vapor is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream through the lungs, providing a rapid onset of effects compared to other methods like edibles or tinctures.

Will Delta 8 Produce a Positive Drug Test?

Yes, Delta 8 can produce a positive drug test result. While it’s less potent than Delta 9 THC, most drug tests cannot differentiate between the two. Since Delta 8 is chemically similar to Delta 9, it may still show up as THC on a standard drug test.

How Long Does Delta 8 Stay in Your System?

Delta 8 can stay in your system for up to 30 days, depending on factors like metabolism, dosage, frequency of use, and body fat. Occasional users may clear it faster, while regular users might retain traces of Delta 8 for a longer period.

Is Delta 8 federally legal?

Delta 8 is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp-derived products with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. However, some states have passed their own laws around Delta 8, so its legality can vary depending on your location.

Conclusion

Delta 8 carts are exciting and handy devices to help you get a calm, euphoric feeling that’s perfect for unwinding and relaxing without the intensity of traditional THC. Whether you’re looking to relieve stress or simply boost your mood, Delta 8 offers a smoother, more balanced high that’s easier to manage.

You must choose reputable brands to ensure you’re getting the best Delta 8 vaping cartridges. Always look for lab-tested products that guarantee you’re getting pure Delta 8 minus any additives.

Exhale is your answer if you’re searching for the best Delta 8 carts. Their top-tier, lab-tested carts deliver consistent, high-quality effects, making them the perfect choice for a reliable, enjoyable experience. Feel free to check out other brands on our list if you have something specific in mind.

