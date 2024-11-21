Derek Tran Increases Lead Over Rep. Michelle Steel

November 21, 2024 • 5:08 p.m.

Democratic challenger Derek Tran increased his lead over Republican Rep. Michelle Steel Sunday in the 45th Congressional District race going ahead by 480 votes last night up from 397.

The result came after Tran trailed the controversial incumbent by as many as 11,363 votes.

The consumer rights attorney and co-owner of a pharmacy with his wife Michelle is ahead of the two-term incumbent, 15,576 to 156,096, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Both candidates are at 50%.

Tran trails in the Orange County portion of the district by 3,734, 141,274 to 137,540 but leads in the Los Angeles County portion – Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens and a portion of Lakewood — 19,036 to 14,822, 4,214 increasing his lead by a mere 83 votes

Tran trailed by 11,363 votes Nov. 6, 7,590 Nov. 8, 6,901 Nov. 9, 6,128, 3,908 Monday, 2,227 Tuesday.

It is not known how many ballots remain to be counted in the race.

