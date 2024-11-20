Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Receives ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2024 for its achievement in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors while receiving hospital care.

“Everyone who works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country. The grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as hospital harm prevention systems.

“Receiving this recognition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safety and ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “Creating a secure and supportive environment reflects our dedication to putting patients first in all that we do."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

"Our focus is always on the well-being of our patients,” said Dr. JT Lee, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “By upholding rigorous safety protocols and cultivating a compassionate care environment, we are dedicated to ensuring that each patient receives the best possible treatment."