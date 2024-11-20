ABC Unified Schools Rank in Top 40 Percent of California Schools

November 20, 2024

November 14, 2024 – U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 Best Elementary Schools and Best Middle School rankings, with ABC Unified School District Schools ranking in the top 40 percent of California schools.

“We know we have amazing schools, and this list proves it,” said Board President Mrs. Sophia Tse. “These rankings demonstrate the hard work of our students, families, teachers, and staff, and I congratulate them all.”

U.S. News assessed schools on student proficiency in math and reading, as measured by state assessments. Then, they looked at the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics to gauge achievement. The publication’s research covered over 47,000 public elementary schools and more than 23,000 public middle schools.

“We are extremely proud of our schools and what they do to ensure student achievement,” said Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “Rankings like these are great, but we know the learning that goes on in our classrooms each day impacts every student’s life.”

ABCUSD high schools are typically ranked towards the top of the U.S. News list of Best High Schools each year, with Whitney High School at the top. The 2025 U.S. News list of Best High Schools will be released next year. You can find more information about the 2025 U.S. News Best Elementary Schools and Best Middle Schools at usnews.com/education.

