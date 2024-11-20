ABC Unified Schools Earn 2024 AP Honor Roll Distinction

November 20, 2024

Cerritos, Gahr, and Whitney High Schools Recognized for Excellence in AP Program Development and Student Achievement

November 13, 2024 – ABC Unified School District is proud to announce that Cerritos, Gahr, and Whitney High Schools have been named to the 2024 AP School Honor Roll. This prestigious national designation recognizes schools that excel in providing Advanced Placement (AP) programs that expand access and deliver outstanding results for students. This year, only about half of California’s eligible schools received this recognition, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

Whitney High School earned the top distinction with the Platinum level, recognizing its exceptional commitment to AP access and success for all students. Cerritos High School achieved Gold status, and Gahr High School earned the Silver designation. These distinctions highlight the schools’ dedication to cultivating college-ready students and fostering inclusive pathways to advanced learning.

“We are incredibly proud to see our high schools acknowledged for their strong commitment to academic excellence and student achievement,” said Board of Education President Mrs. Sophia Tse. “These recognitions reflect the hard work our educators, students, and families put in every day to support each student’s potential and success.”

The AP Honor Roll designation is based on strict criteria demonstrating a school’s success in creating a robust college-going culture and delivering measurable results. To qualify, schools must ensure that at least 40% of graduating students have taken one or more AP exams, with 25% achieving a score of 3 or higher on at least one exam, and 2% taking five or more AP exams over their high school career. This recognition also reflects the schools’ work to provide equitable access to advanced coursework, preparing students for both college and future career opportunities.

“Our high schools are focused on preparing students not only for college but also for any career path they choose to pursue,” said Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “Earning these AP Honor Roll designations demonstrates our commitment to providing students with challenging and meaningful educational experiences that help them meet their goals and gain the confidence to succeed.”

Only 32% of eligible high schools nationwide were honored on the 2024 AP School Honor Roll. Research consistently shows that students participating in AP courses are more likely to attend college, graduate on time, and succeed academically. For those entering college with AP credits, the benefits include an academic head start, reduced costs, and a strong foundation for future success.

For ABC Unified School District, this achievement underscores the district’s mission to support every student’s journey toward their highest potential, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive.

Like this: Like Loading...