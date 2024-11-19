Senator Archuleta Joins March to Help Bring Awareness to Mental Health Issues Facing Veterans

Montebello, CA – Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), along with veterans, local elected officials, and community members, gathered on Saturday, November 16, to walk in the 22 Ruck March for Veterans. Their connection to the cause was evident as they aimed to bring awareness to veterans’ mental health issues and the critical need for support services.

Marine Veteran Gus Arenas founded the 31-mile walk in memory of his friend and fellow veteran who died by suicide. The number 22 is symbolic of the veteran suicides when Arenas originally launched the march.

“It is our duty to not only honor their service but to ensure they have access to the mental health support they need,” said Senator Archuleta, who is an Army veteran. “I thank Gus Arenas for his incredible leadership in founding the March 22. His dedication to bringing awareness to the mental health crisis affecting our heroes is truly inspiring.”

The march started at midnight in Chino and ended near noon at Rio’s Pizza in Montebello. Participants stopped at the Whittier Veteran Peace Memorial for a brief prayer service.

Participants walked the entire march or portions of the route. Arenas, fellow veterans, Pico Rivera Councilmember Erik Lutz, and Senator Archuleta’s Communications Director Fred Zermeno completed the march. As the group traveled into Whittier, they were joined by Senator Archuleta, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri, Pico Rivera Mayor Andrew Lara and Councilmember Monica Sanchez and Montebello Mayor Pro Tem Sal Melendez and Councilmembers Georgina Tamayo and David Torres.

The participants ended the march at Rio’s Pizza, where they were treated to free food and drinks.

