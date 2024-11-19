New Affordable Housing Development for Veterans and Families Now Accepting Applications

Norwalk, CA – A new housing opportunity is available for veterans and families in Norwalk with the opening of Veterans Villas at San Antonio Drive, a 60-unit affordable housing community. The application period opened on October 28th and will run through November 25th.

Like many cities, Norwalk has a growing demand for affordable housing, particularly for veterans and families. They often face significant challenges in securing stable and supportive living environments.

This new community will feature 20 one-bedroom units reserved specifically for veterans, as well as 25 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units available to families. The development offers a range of amenities, including: a private courtyard with play areas and BBQ, on-site laundry facilities, ample parking for residents and on-site support staff, including Veterans Affairs (VA) Services and Resident Service Coordinators. This development will create a stable, vibrant and healthy community of program-enriched housing for veterans and families.

Applications for housing at Veterans Villas can be obtained in person at any of the following locations: Norwalk City Hall, Norwalk Senior Center, and The Veterans Resource Center at Cerritos College.

Applications will be accepted until November 25th. During the application period management for the development will present at Norwalk City Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays or at The Veterans Resource Center at Cerritos College on Wednesdays from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Additional information can be found at www.mercyhousing.org/california/norwalkveteransvillas.

