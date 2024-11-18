International City Theatre honored as ‘Long Beach Legacy Business’

LONG BEACH, Calif. (November 18, 2024) – International City Theatre has been honored as a “Long Beach Legacy Business” by the City of Long Beach’s Long Beach Heritage, a title conferred on organizations that contribute to a sense of history in the surrounding neighborhood, support the cultural life, diversity or identity of Long Beach, and actively work to create a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable community.

International City Theatre has been part of the Long Beach community since 1985, when Shashin Desai opened a 99-seat black box theater on the campus of Long Beach City College where he was chairman of the drama department. From the beginning, the fledgling company attracted critical acclaim and multiple awards – including the Los Angeles Drama Circle’s prestigious Margaret Harford Award for “Sustained Excellence in Theater.” In 1996, determined to build a high quality professional, mid-size theater company in the City of Long Beach, Desai began producing simultaneous seasons on the college campus and at the Center Theater in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. In 1999, the Long Beach City Council proclaimed International City Theatre the “Professional Resident Theater Company” at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. A year later, ICT made the choice to invest entirely in the downtown, mid-size theater with an annual five-play season. When Desai retired in 2011, ICT’s board of directors unanimously approved caryn desai, ICT’s general manager since 1990, to take the reins as producing artistic director.

In 2025, ICT will celebrate its 40th anniversary in what is now known as the Beverly O’Neill Theater in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. The season of five premieres will include the Los Angeles premiere of Desperate Measures, a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, with a score by David Friedman and book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg; the American premiere of The Violin Maker by Lisa Pearl Rosenbaum and Ronda Spinak, a powerful and uplifting new play, based on the stories of Violins of Hope, that tells the true story of Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein who gathered and restored violins damaged during the Holocaust; the Los Angeles premiere of The Angel Next Door, a screwball romantic comedy by Paul Slade Smith; the world premiere of Masala Dabba, the newest family drama by Los Angeles playwright Wendy Graf; and the Los Angeles premiere of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson–Apt. 2B by Kate Hamill, an irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick that re-examines the world’s most famous detective story through a bold new feminist lens.

In addition to its professional theater productions, ICT offers six community and educational outreach programs each year. The company’s commitment to the community also includes ongoing collaborations with Long Beach’s African American community and other groups and organizations. Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe called ICT “a cultural treasure.”

For more information about ICT’s 2025 season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit www.InternationalCityTheatre.org

