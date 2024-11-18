CIF-SS DIV. 13 FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: Gahr football eyes first trip to CIF-SS championship game, hosts Anaheim

November 18, 2024
By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X
#4 Anaheim High (10-2) @ #1 Gahr High (7-5)-The dream season continues for Gahr as the top-seeded team in the CIF-Southern Section’s Division 13 is one win away from doing something the program has never done before-reach the championship game. In fact, this is the second time ever the Gladiators have reached the semifinals. The other time was in 2007 when that team, behind the ariel attack of Corey Nielsen and Company, came up short against St. Paul High, falling 18-14 despite leading 7-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gladiators had their way with Artesia High last Friday, coasting to a 34-7 win as junior quarterback Roman Acosta was 10 of 15 for 202 yards and four touchdowns while gaining 140 yards on nine carries and scoring on a nifty 95-yard run on third and 10 as the third quarter was winding down.
Gahr began the season with two straight losses, then won the next two before falling to Los Altos High 43-26 prior to its bye week. Once the blue and gold got into Mid-Cities League action, it scored at least 31 points in the first four games before getting blanked by league champion Paramount High 36-0, finishing in third place behind the Pirates and Norwalk High.
Gahr enters the contest having scored 345 points while giving up 295 points. For most of the season, senior Markell Slaughter, the ultimate utility player, was all over the field, rushing for 606 yards, which still leads the team, passing for 345 yards and catching 17 passes for 247 yards. But he has been sidelined the past five weeks and is not expected to play against Anaheim.
In his absence, Gahr has used a plethora of rushers as 13 different players have accounted for 1,158 yards and scored a dozen touchdowns while Acosta had found nine receivers. In the first round against La Puente High, it was senior running back Dylan Richburg who stole the show, rushing for a season-high 143 yards and scoring three touchdowns while senior running back Ja’shon Wallace and junior Jai’Dyn Backus have filled in nicely to prove to opponents that Slaughter’s injury isn’t hurting the Gladiators.
Senior linebackers Evan Lucana and Isaiah Portillo, junior cornerback Alexander Gutierrez and junior linebacker Harlym Rayford, along with Richburg and Wallace lead an underrated defense that has averaged nearly 50 tackles a game and recorded 19 sacks. After giving up 121 in the first three games, Gahr has yielded 174 since then.
Anaheim is coming off a 24-19 win over Arrowhead Christian High, building a 24-0 lead before the Eagles scored all their points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jason Garrett completed six of eight passes for 121 yards and Jacob Campbell was true on two of four passes for 85 yards as each threw a touchdown pass. The Colonists rushed 27 times for 104 yards, led by Eduardo Guardado’s 57 yards on 19 carries. He scored the other touchdown and is the team’s leading ground gainer with 960 yards and a dozen touchdowns. Next is Garrett with 425 yards and 14 touchdowns as Anaheim has rushed for just over 2,000 yards.
When Garrett goes to the air, in which he has completed 100 passes for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns, his leading receivers have been Armando Torres (45 receptions, 818 yards, four touchdowns, and Xavier Aviles (32 receptions, 416 yards, four touchdowns).
Anaheim is riding a seven-game winning streak in which it has outscored its opponents 225-108. The lone losses for the Tango League champions were to Rancho Alamitos High (42-14) in the second game of the season and to Western High (48-0) three weeks later.
Gahr’s offensive line must be on its game because the Colonists have sacked opposing quarterbacks 19 and a half times, led by Leiden Sisifo and Derick Bojorquez, who have 10 and half sacks and four sacks, respectively and five players have combined for 13 interceptions with Torres getting five and Aviles another four.
This is the first meeting between the two in at least 27 seasons and Anaheim is seeking its first trip back to the divisional finals since 2006. Overall, the Colonists have played for a CIF divisional title seven times, winning in 1940 and 1967.
Anaheim and Gahr have one common opponent-Ocean View High with both defeating the Seahawks on the road by 10 and eight points on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, respectively. The winner of this semifinal will face either third-seeded Lynwood High or Pasadena High in the finals. Gahr would be on the road against either team.
Prediction: Gahr 31, Anaheim 28
Season to date: 48-18