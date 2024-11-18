2024-2025 GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Younger players to make key impacts as three teams have legitimate shots at league titles

November 8, 2024

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

While there is no shortage of senior talent for the area teams, this season may see the younger ones a chance to step up and show that they belong on a varsity team. Cerritos High, the defending 605 League champions, and Whitney High will again vie for the top position while La Mirada High is seeking a Mid-Cities League crown. Gahr High is hoping to stay within the top three of the tough Gateway League while John Glenn High hopes the injury bug doesn’t plague the team again.

ARTESIA PIONEERS

10-14 overall last season, 2-8 in the 605 League, fifth place

Head coach: Bonita Williams (first season)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 71-64

Last time made the playoffs: 2022

STARTERS LOST: SR Ashlee Chung (13.1 points per game in eight games last season), Arianne Delgado (3.1 ppg.), Leyda Lira, Maya Reamer (5.6 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SO Jasmine Ramirez (6.2 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Emily Ixta, SR Ashley Luna, SR Kendall Savage, SO Kimberly Ixta (4.4 ppg.)

TOP NEWCOMERS: SO Maliyah Seuga

Artesia High was off to a solid start last season, winning six of its first nine games and nine of 15 following a 605 League opening win over John Glenn. But the Pioneers stumbled in the last nine games. Now Bonita Williams, mother of former Artesia standout and head coach Mollie Williams, takes over. This is her first head coaching job at the high school level, but she has coached travel ball for several years.

The Pioneers could be a mystery this season with one returning starter, but four other players with experience. Look for senior Kendall Savage and sophomores Kimberly Ixta, Jasmine Ramirez and Maliyah Seuga to be the leaders this season. Williams says all four have worked on their individual game and/or have played travel ball in the offseason.

“My main goal for this first year is to play hard defense,” said Williams. “A successful season is winning 50 percent of our games and the girls learning that sports do not build character. It reveals it.”

CERRITOS DONS

24-11 overall last season, 10-0 in the 605 League, first place, lost to Oak Park High 71-41 in the CIF-SS Division 3AA championship game, lost to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High 71-60 in the CIF State Division II quarterfinals.

Head coach: Marcus Chinen (11th season, 168-102)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 81-57

Last time missed the playoffs: 2011

STARTERS LOST: Mailee Dizon (5.4 points per game last season), Oneyka Nwanze (17.4 ppg.), Mia Rivera (6.4 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Ambar Multani (6.3 ppg.), JR Cameron Lacorte (7.2 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Lauren Sakamoto, SR Miya Scammahorn, SR Megan Wallace, SR Sophie Watanabe, SO Kalana Nguyen, SO Jordin Pulley

TOP NEWCOMERS: Not available

For the second time in three seasons, head coach Marcus Chinen guided his team to the CIF-SS championship game. That came after the Dons went undefeated in league for the first time since the 2017-2018 season and third time in at least 27 seasons.

“Getting back to the CIF-SS finals was very special,” he said. “The excitement of being in the finals was a great experience for the coaching staff and the team. I’m hoping that last year’s playoff experience will keep this team focused and wanting to go deep in the playoffs.”

Senior Ambar Multani and junior Cameron Lacorte are the only two starters returning, but collectively. Chinen said that all 15 girls had to learn how to play together through the spring, summer and fall leagues, and trust each other on the court.

“I really believe this team will be ready when we start playing games,” said Chinen. “We have to battle in every practice and play with a sense of urgency.”

The bad news for Cerritos and Chinen is that he lost eight players from last season’s team that advanced to the CIF-SS Division 3AA championship game. The good news is that the cupboard is not dry as there are eight returning players who all got extensive minutes on the court. And, for this season, Chinen will have seven newcomers, two of which are seniors. He added that the varsity rookies bring lots of energy and are eager to prove that they can compete at the varsity level.

The only concern for Chinen is that the team stays healthy as the Dons will have another competitive non-league schedule. They will return to the Corona Del Mar Tip-Off Classic, the Segerstrom Classic and the Southern California Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego as well as single games against Downey High and North Torrance High, to name a few.

GAHR GLADIATORS

18-9 overall, 2-6 in the Gateway League, fourth place, lost to Santa Paula High 60-45 in the CIF-SS Division 4AA first round playoffs.

Head coach: Alfred Howard (third season, 44-17)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 56-73

Last time missed the playoffs: 2022

STARTERS LOST: None

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Jody Colbert (6.9 points per game last season), SR Chistine Ho (5.4 ppg.), SR Simarpreet Sogi (9.3 ppg.), SO Rachel Fredenburg (7.8 ppg.), SO Ella Mims (8.9 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Karen Barrocan, JR Chloe Beard

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Moriah Blanco, SR Ariel Salgado

Life in the Gateway League was not so kind to Gahr and head coach Alfred Howard. After going 26-8, tying for the Mid-Cities League title and advancing to the CIF-SS Division 5AA championship game two seasons ago, the Gladiators won a pair of games in the much more competitive Gateway League and did not get out of the Division 4AA first round playoffs. But this year should be a bit better as all five starters come back.

“I believe last season, the team performed well, achieving an 18-8 record,” said Howard. “Most of our losses were against some of the top teams in Southern California with four of those teams competing in CIF Divisions 1, 2 and 3. Our performance last season was strong enough that we secured a place in the Division 4 playoffs, which aligns with my original goals as a head coach of maintaining a winning record and consistently reaching the playoffs.”

This is as solid of a starting five that you’ll find in Southern California and mixes a trio of experienced seniors with a pair of up and coming stars who shined last season as freshmen. All five collectively averaged nearly 40 points a game and it’s quite possible they could surpass 50 points a game.

Howard says sophomore Ella Sims is the most improved player as she put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, committing herself to consistent gym time and competing against some of the top national talent with her high-level travel ball team. He added that doing so has boosted her confidence and skills, which has garnered interest from the University of California, Berkley, among other schools.

“Her growth promises to elevate her impact on the team this season,” he said.

Junior Chloe Beard had to sit out 20 games last season but still dedicated herself to understanding the Gahr basketball system, and according to Howard, is focused on fitting into the team’s structure while still playing her game, making her a valuable asset.

The Gladiators will have nine players on the team, at least for now, and should fit right back in the Mid-Cities where a top three finish is not out of the question. As part of its December schedule, Gahr will participate in the Marina Tournament where it could play teams from Nevada, Texas, Washington and of course, Southern California, giving the Gladiators a great chance to measure up to high-level teams outside the area, according to Howard.

“Turning this team around from barely winning five games in consecutive seasons and missing the playoffs for years to consistently going .500 and making the playoffs is a significant accomplishment,” said Howard. “Achieving this in two years reflects the players’ dedication and the culture we’ve built.”

JOHN GLENN EAGLES

4-19 overall last season, 0-10 in the 605 League, sixth place

Head coach: Eric Peterson (fourth season, 9-58)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 20-84

Last time made the playoffs: 2011

STARTERS LOST: Destiny Aguilar (4.0 points per game last season), Emily Garcia (3.5 ppg.), Gianna Morales (2.3 ppg.), Alex Rodriguez

STARTERS RETURNING: JR Erissa Ramos (3.9 ppg. in 12 games)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Maritza Corona, SR Natalie Zepeda, JR Michelle Marin

TOP NEWCOMERS: FR Johnie Curl

It’s been rough going for the Glenn program, which is in a 13-year playoff drought and has had a losing season each of those years. Injuries, dwindling numbers, turnovers and a lack of scoring have contributed to Glenn’s futility for the last decade, even when the program won 13 games in the 2017-2018 season and 11 games two seasons later.

Last season, 10 of 12 players started at least one game because of the injuries the Eagles had and this season, they will field 12 players again, one of whom is a returning starter with three others coming back from last season. Junior Errisa Ramos, who scored in half the games, is the most improved returning player, according to head coach Eric Peterson, because of the hard work on her game. She scored 52 points, the most of any of the returning players while senior Natalie Zepeda scored 43 points. The other returning players combined to score 14 points. Senior Aliyah Ramirez returns after missing last season and gives the team some depth at the center position along with freshman Johnie Curl. Glenn never scored more than 42 points in any game last season and averaged 15.3 points per game in league action.

“If we would have stayed healthy last year, we probably would have won three or more games,” said Peterson. “My only concern is staying healthy.”

LA MIRADA MATADORES

22-7 overall last season, 8-2 in the Mid-Cities League, second place, lost to Colton High 43-42 in the CIF-SS Division 5AA semifinals, lost to Montgomery High 75-41 in the CIF State Division V quarterfinals.

Head coach: Victoria Luong (fifth season, 34-38)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 43-53

Last time missed the playoffs: 2023

STARTERS LOST: Jirah Domingo (20.0 points per game last season)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Jael Arreguin (13.0 ppg.), SR Emily Gonzalez (4.4 ppg.), SR Nayeli Tamayo, SO Jordin Shaw (7.6 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Destiny Elmore, SR Hailey Medrano, SR Francella Ortiz, SR Simran Sahota (2.7 ppg.)

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Natalie Juarez, SR Yased Puentes

One of the feel good stories in the area continues to be La Mirada, which hopes to build off last season and make a move up to win a Mid-Cities League title. The Matadores reached the semifinals for the first time in school history and because of that, played in the program’s first state playoff game.

“Last season was definitely a school record in many ways,” said head coach Victoria Luong. “It is the best we have done in girls basketball in school history. Although we only had one senior last year, she was indeed our star player and leading scorer. It was a great experience for all the girls to gain the experience that they had as a team and see how they have developed over the past three years. We are hopeful for a successful season coming up this winter.”

Senior Jael Arreguin takes over as the team’s leading scorer and will have players to compliment her in that category, especially sophomore Jordin Shaw, who shined as a freshman. She is the lone non-senior on this season’s team, which will have 10 players.

Luong says senior Destiny Elmore is the most improved player, who put in extra time to work on her game and has shown drastic improvements. She is slated to move into the starting lineup. With all the senior talent, Luong says her team has the potential and ability to win the league but has to show up and play their game and stay injury-free.

Luong added that she doesn’t have any concerns, though several players were part of the flag football team this past fall and did participate in any fall basketball activities.

“It is quite the task to get them on track and up to speed on everything since their time on the court has been limited,” said Luong. “However, they have transitioned pretty well and are ready for this upcoming season. We just need to make sure that players step up and score to make up for Jirah [Domingo’s] absence this season.

“The girls are looking strong and should do well if they execute everything they have learned thus far,” she continued. “I am proud of the girls of everything they have accomplished over the years and it’s time for them to make the most of their senior year.”

For the first time in the program’s history, La Mirada will be hosting a tournament, which will consist of two pools of four teams. Joining La Mirada will be Anaheim High, Crean Lutheran High, Glendora High, Loara High, Millikan High, Pacifica High and Sunny Hills High.

NORWALK LANCERS

13-16 overall last season, 7-3 in the Mid-Cities League, third place, lost to Marina High 61-29 in the CIF-SS Division 4AA first round playoffs.

Head coach: Ashley Baclaan (ninth season, 102-93)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 64-56

Last time missed the playoffs: 2017

STARTERS LOST: Keilani Ganancial (20.9 points per game last season), Rhean Pasqual (4.1 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Janii McGarrah (4.6 ppg.), SR Anahi Rodriguez (3.4 ppg.), JR Monica Ruiz (3.6 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Celine Zavala. JR Isabella Barrera, JR Katlyn Moreno

TOP NEWCOMERS: FR Connie Esquival

It’s hard to win many games and go far in the playoffs when very few players step up other than the team leader. But that’s what was staring Norwalk High and head coach Ashley Baclaan in the face. After recent graduate Keilani Ganancial averaged close to 21 points a game last season, scoring was slim pickings as four other players combined to score in double figures eight times.

However, Baclaan says returning senior starters Janii McGarrah and Anahi Rodriguez and junior returning starter Monica Ruiz have been bringing great energy and communication to the team and helping build and create an aggressive setting, especially on the defensive end. According to the longest tenured head coach in the program’s history, junior Isabella Barrera has been a great communicator to the rest of the team and is starting to get comfortable with her footwork and post area presence while junior Katlyn Moreno has been working hard at trying to fill the one or two-guard position. If she can stay settled and patient with the offense, she can definitely find her spots for shooting, Baclaan added.

“It was tough, when not being able to have at least two to three consistent players putting up numbers, especially if our defense breaks down within possessions,” said Baclaan. “But the girls have been working through the offseason; just constantly drilling our fundamentals and concepts. And with the addition of Connie, I think she’ll be of great help in this area. She’s been working and getting more comfortable with the game and the team.”

Baclaan was referring to freshman Connie Esquival, one of three ninth graders on the team, who is expected to bring a great inside presence to the Lancers. Baclaan says she can hit a decent mid-range shot when set and she is excited to see how her impact can elevate the other players.

The key to having a successful season is for the team to have consistency playing as a team, according to Baclaan. She says even if it’s one kid that might drift into herself and own head, it can affect the team’s flow.

“But I’m hoping that won’t be the case, and I think we have some great kids trying to step up in their leadership role that will keep it together,” she added. “Even with several returners, I think we’re at our most raw/young state in a while. In a way, it’s exciting because it’s a group to try and start fresh with everything. As always, we’re just ready for a new season, and new opportunities to get better and grow.”

VALLEY CHRISTIAN DEFENDERS

9-17 overall last season, 2-8 in the Olympic League, fourth place

Head coach: Dan Leffler (third season, second stint, 17-36)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 46-81

Last time made the playoffs: 2022

STARTERS LOST: Jada Thompson

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Chayse Chambers (3.4 points per game last season), JR Liana Lopez (3.3 ppg.), JR Gracie Verhoef (4.3 ppg.), SO Hannah Burgoyne (18.0 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Bryley Acker, JR Aniyah Peoples (2.5 ppg.)

TOP NEWCOMERS: Not available

Valley Christian High was young last season with just one senior of a team that had 11 players on opening day but ended the season with less than that. However, the Defenders showed signs of promise with then-freshman sensation Hannah Burgoyne, who flustered opponents with her 18 points per game average. She will be a main force in the offensive attack, while senior Chayse Chambers and juniors Liana Lopez and Gracie Verhoef figure to pick up the scoring a bit.

Last season, V.C. had six sophomores, two juniors and two freshmen along with the graduated Jada Thompson. This season, the Defenders will field a team of six freshmen, three seniors, three juniors and one sophomore.

WHITNEY WILDCATS

19-10 overall last season, 8-2 in the 605 League, second place, lost to Calvary Chapel (Santa Ana) High 65-40 in the CIF-SS Division 2A first round playoffs.

Head coach: Myron Jacobs (sixth season, 78-49)

Team’s record previous five seasons: 78-49

STARTERS LOST: Kylie Wang (15.9 points per game last season), SR Mady Macaraeg (8.5 ppg.)

STARTERS RETURNING: SR Haylie Wang (15.9 ppg.), SR Allie Yamaguchi (2.3 ppg.), SO Alyssa So (11.7 ppg.)

OTHERS RETURNING: SR Sarai Carter, SR Kiera Kato, SR Rachel Moyher, JR Tina Namiranian, SO Cheyanne Cheung

TOP NEWCOMERS: SR Madison Velazquez, JR Alhea D’Costa, SO Keila Kurihara

Last season, Whitney was built around a rock solid starting five and a supporting cast of six that was trying to pick up the slack. Whitney began the season knowing it was in Division 2A, but getting back there this season could be different as the CIF-SS will be employing the same system it has been using for football, meaning you won’t know what division anyone is in until the regular season is over.

Either way, head coach Myron Jacobs has done a tremendous job with the program and the Wildcats once again have the talent to supplant Cerritos for the top spot in the 605 League.

“Last year is last year and we had a team that was good and could have won league, but didn’t,” said Jacobs. “We still finished 8-2 in league which I think is very respectable.”

Jacobs said not much changed in the offseason because he didn’t know if he was coming back as he is pursuing opportunities at the collegiate level. But when you have returning players like senior starters Haylie Wang and Allie Yamaguchi and sophomore Alyssa So coming back, plus five other players that are vying for the other two starting positions, it’s easy to see why the Wildcats are a force to be reckon with.

“I have five girls who all have gotten better over the summer,” said Jacobs. “Haylie, Alyssa, [junior] Tina [Namiranian], Rachel and [sophomore] Cheyanne [Cheung]…I’ll let their game speak for itself. Just know Tina, by far, is the most improved kid.”

Whitney will feature a trio of varsity newcomers in senior Madison Velazquez, who brings high basketball IQ and will be an asset with her rebounding and defensive play, according to Jacobs, junior Alhea D’Costa, who also possesses great defense and sophomore Keila Kurihara, who is a young shooter from the three-point line.

The concerns Jacobs has for this season is mistakes, which he says will always happen, but he’s also quick to remind those that this is Whitney High, and the program doesn’t get 40 kids like most high schools.

“We only get 19, if we’re lucky, maybe 22,” he said. “We don’t get transfers, so we have to coach and build a player up and honestly, being the head coach for my sixth season, I think we do a really good job at it.”

Jacobs says his expectations for the season are the same as the previous seasons-to give the kids a great experience, have fun and compete to the highest level and to try to win league and go deep in the playoffs.

“That will never change and any girl who plays in the program knows that is non-negotiable,” said Jacobs. “So, we’re going to stack days, continue to get better and if you look at our schedule, I set games early out of the gate to get my girls battle tested. So when league comes, we’re ready. But most of all, we’re getting better by the week.”

