1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in La Mirada

November 18, 2024

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in La Mirada late Saturday evening.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at a parking lot in the 13900 block of Valley View Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital where one later died. The second victim was in critical but stable condition at the latest, LASD said.

Investigators did not provide details on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

