The 22 Ruck March for Veterans from Chino to Montebello

November 15, 2024

Montebello, CA – The 31-mile walk will start at midnight in Chino and end approximately at 11am at Rio’s Pizza in Montebello. This event is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues faced by Veterans and the critical need for mental health support services. Organizer and Veteran Gus Arenas, created 22 March for Veterans in memory of his friend, who committed suicide, and to honor and remember all veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. The number 22 is symbolic of veteran suicides when Arenas created the event.

WHO: Senator Bob Archuleta, Chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee; Veteran and founder Gus Arenas; Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri; Pico Rivera Mayor Andrew Lara; Councilmembers Gustavo Camacho, and Monica Sanchez, Montebello Mayor Scarlet Peralta; Montebello Councilmembers David Torres, Georgia Tamayo and Sal Melendez, who will be joining on the final 2.1 miles walk from the Paramount Bridge on Beverly Blvd. in Pico Rivera to Rio’s Pizza in Montebello.

WHAT: The 22 March for Veterans

WHERE: First stop: Times estimated – 1030 AM Penn and Whittier Blvd., at the Whittier Veteran Peace Memorial, 13230 Penn St, Whittier, for a brief prayer service. 11AM Corner of San Gabriel River Parkway and Beverly Blvd in Pico Rivera, 1130AM Corner of Beverly Blvd., and Rea Drive in Montebello. Final destination, Rio’s Pizza at 531 N. Montebello Blvd. Montebello.

WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM.

