Catching It Early: Advocating for Black Men’s Health and Early Detection

It was the holiday season, and although he felt mostly symptom-free, Michael Downer, a Kaiser Permanente Panorama City employee, noticed he was slowing down and thought it was just part of getting older. Suspecting a vitamin deficiency and the need to lose a little weight, he expected his doctor to prescribe something during his next annual physical. However, understanding the importance of being his own health advocate, Michael came prepared with questions for his doctor.

The Importance of Regular Check-Ups

Michael’s commitment to regular check-ups was also driven by his role as a single father of three children. He knew he needed to be there for them and wanted to ensure he was in the best possible health to do so. His family played a huge role in motivating him to prioritize his health and seek regular medical care.

"A few years back, I became a single father raising three children on my own. One of my sisters impressed upon me the importance of getting an annual check-up and doing everything I could to stay healthy for my kids. I’ve stuck to that ever since,” said Michael. “I make it easy to remember by scheduling my annual check-up during my birthday month, like clockwork. Knowing that African American men are more likely to develop and die from prostate and colon cancer, I make sure I get screened for both."

Michael emphasizes the importance of being proactive about health and believes in never hesitating to ask questions and seek clarity when consulting your doctors.

“Understanding your health and the treatments available is crucial in making informed decisions and taking control of your health journey,” says Michael. “No one will advocate for you better than yourself. For men, particularly African American men, overcoming stigmas and hurdles to seeking health screenings and care is crucial for better health outcomes.”

Statistics from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reveal that African American men are less likely to see a physician regularly. Many report that doctor visits are often stressful and that physicians do not provide adequate information on how to make prescribed behavior or lifestyle changes. This underscores the need for patients to ask questions and seek clarity during their visits. Additionally, there are stigmas and hurdles that African American men face, such as mistrust of the health care system, fear of diagnosis, cultural beliefs that discourage seeking medical help, lack of awareness about the importance of regular health screenings, economic barriers, limited access to health care, and stigma around mental health.

The Shocking Diagnosis

Little did Michael know that his next annual physical would mark the beginning of his battle with prostate cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock. During his check-up, the doctor noticed elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. As a result of pursuing more information about what this could mean, his doctor referred him to a urologist for further tests. Initially, everything appeared to be fine, but after a subsequent random biopsy of his prostate, Michael was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 6 (3+3).

The Reality of Prostate Cancer for African American Men

One in 6 African American men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, compared to one in 8 men overall. While prostate cancer can be treated, the lack of regular medical care contributes to worse health outcomes. Prostate cancer affects African American men at a higher rate than other groups. African American men are about 1.6 times more likely than all other men to get prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from it.

Initial Treatment Plan

After being diagnosed, Michael’s doctors suggested active surveillance or monitoring as a treatment option, as his level of prostate cancer may never develop into anything that requires treatment. “Although this was comforting, I remember feeling like I just wanted this cancer, however small, out of my body,” said Michael. “I was also in disbelief, hoping that the diagnosis was a mistake. So, I dove into extensive research, seeking second opinions, clinging to the hope that perhaps the diagnosis was wrong.”

Taking Control of His Health

However, reality soon set in. Accepting the diagnosis, Michael decided to take control of his health. He adopted a strict regimen of self-care, incorporating regular exercise and a clean diet rich in specific vegetables and fruits, all of which have shown the ability to slow down the progression of or even kill cancer cells. “During the active surveillance, I didn’t want to just sit and see what would happen. I began reading research that showed certain foods could make a difference with my situation,” says Michael. “My thought was if it could kill the cancer cell, I was going to eat it. During this journey of self-care, I lost a total of 60 pounds. I felt great, and this lifestyle change became my new normal—a way to fight back against the disease.”

A More Aggressive Diagnosis

While he experienced substantial health benefits from his lifestyle change, like lower cholesterol and reduced risk of diabetes and hypertension, it was during a follow-up visit consisting of another random biopsy one year later that Michael received news that, while it had not moved outside the prostate, the cancer was more aggressive than originally diagnosed and was actually a Gleason 7 (3+4), categorized as an intermediate stage where treatment is advised. It was a blow, but he was determined to continue fighting. While disappointed that the cancer was more aggressive than initially thought, Michael felt fortunate to work for Kaiser Permanente, an organization known for its excellent outcomes in treating prostate cancer and recently recognized for this by US News & World Report.

Exploring Treatment Options

“Because I was diagnosed early and remained focused on doing what I could to maintain my health, I had several options for treatment,” explains Michael. Not wanting to have the entire prostate removed, since it was localized, his doctors recommended High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) as a treatment option. HIFU is used for localized prostate cancer, can be done as an outpatient, and is non-invasive.

A Positive Outlook

Today, Michael is grateful for having caught his health issues early. While the procedure appears to be successful, he remains in the monitoring stage, continuing his regimen of self-care and regular check-ups. His proactive approach and determination have not only improved his health but also provided him with a sense of control and optimism for the future. Michael’s story reminds us of the power of early detection and the importance of taking charge of one’s health.

The one thing Michael stresses is to always ask questions and seek clarity when seeing your doctor to ensure you are making informed decisions about your health. For men, particularly African American men, overcoming stigmas and hurdles to seeking health screenings and care is crucial for better health outcomes

“I was one of the lucky ones,” Michael says. “I am so thankful that I see my doctor on a regular basis and feel comfortable enough to have candid conversations with him.”

For more information about the risk factors and treatment for prostate cancer, visit http://www.kp.org/prostatecancer.

