2024 Election Tally as of November 10, 2024

LCCN Staff Report 3:10 pm
Click on images to view larger size.
Last update 11/10 at 4:36.
Nail-biter in Artesia, tax measure passes, special interest bill fails.
_____________________
ABC Unified, Mendoza and Bui comfortably ahead.
____________________________
Bellflower Unified, Cintron comfortably ahead.
____________________________
Bellflower City Council, Koops, Sanchez unopposed, Morse up by 158 votes; Charter City Measure B way ahead.
Cerritos College, Pacheco trounces Martha Camacho-Rodriguez
_______________________
Commerce, Rebollo and Argumedo way ahead.
________________________________
Downey Unified Saab way ahead.
____________________________
El Rancho Unified, Perez way ahead.
____________________________
CLOSE RACE IN HAWAIIAN GARDENS WITH FARFAN AND VARGAS AHEAD.
____________________________
La Mirada City Council, unexpired term ending in 2026
____________________________
Montebello Unified, Magana and Cabrera comfortably ahead.
____________________________
Norwalk-La Mirada School District Free, Rios, and Lagenwalter ahread.
____________________________
Norwalk City Council, Rios, Valencia, and Ramirez way ahead.
________________________
Pico Rivera City Council, Sanchez and Lara, and Lutz comfortably ahead.
Rio Hondo Community College, Orozco ahead of Mendez
____________________________
Santa Fe Springs, Measure SFS passes, Mora and Zamora comfortably ahead.
____________________________
Whittier Union High, Lopez and Canchola way ahead.
____________________________
Central Basin Water, Camacho-Rodriguez gets hammered again, losing to Vasquez-Wilson, Mendez and Garza comfortably ahead.
____________________________
Water Replenishment District, Katherman and DeWitt will win.
____________________________