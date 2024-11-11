2024 Election Tally as of November 10, 2024

LCCN Staff Report 3:10 pm

Last update 11/10 at 4:36.

Nail-biter in Artesia, tax measure passes, special interest bill fails.

_____________________

ABC Unified, Mendoza and Bui comfortably ahead.

____________________________

Bellflower Unified, Cintron comfortably ahead.

____________________________

Bellflower City Council, Koops, Sanchez unopposed, Morse up by 158 votes; Charter City Measure B way ahead.

Cerritos College, Pacheco trounces Martha Camacho-Rodriguez

_______________________

Commerce, Rebollo and Argumedo way ahead.

________________________________

Downey Unified Saab way ahead.

____________________________

El Rancho Unified, Perez way ahead.

____________________________

CLOSE RACE IN HAWAIIAN GARDENS WITH FARFAN AND VARGAS AHEAD.

____________________________

La Mirada City Council, unexpired term ending in 2026

____________________________

Montebello Unified, Magana and Cabrera comfortably ahead.

____________________________

Norwalk-La Mirada School District Free, Rios, and Lagenwalter ahread.

____________________________

Norwalk City Council, Rios, Valencia, and Ramirez way ahead.

________________________

Pico Rivera City Council, Sanchez and Lara, and Lutz comfortably ahead.

Rio Hondo Community College, Orozco ahead of Mendez

____________________________

Santa Fe Springs, Measure SFS passes, Mora and Zamora comfortably ahead.

____________________________

Whittier Union High, Lopez and Canchola way ahead.

____________________________

Central Basin Water, Camacho-Rodriguez gets hammered again, losing to Vasquez-Wilson, Mendez and Garza comfortably ahead.

____________________________

Water Replenishment District, Katherman and DeWitt will win.

____________________________

