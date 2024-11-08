Knowing the Signs and Effects of PTSD This Veterans Day

As America observes Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, to honor servicemen and women who fought for our freedoms or helped maintain peace around the world, it’s important to recognize their commitment and sacrifices to our nation.

Unfortunately, for many veterans who fought in military conflicts such as Vietnam, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, their service came at a high price. It’s not uncommon for them to experience nightmares or traumatic flashbacks from the battlefield that have had a serious impact on their lives, especially their mental health.

That is why many veterans are suffering and struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

According to one study of 60,000 Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, 13.5% of deployed and non-deployed veterans were diagnosed with PTSD. Other studies show the rate to be as high as 20% to 30%, and one analysis points out that as many as 500,000 U.S. troops who served in those wars may have been diagnosed with PTSD.

“There are many ways by which the lives of veterans are affected by PTSD,” said Dr. Neel Doshi, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “In most cases, they all have one thing in common: PTSD often results in a person experiencing major challenges when it comes to managing daily activities. This includes difficulties with work, going to school or enjoying healthy relationships with your spouse, children, friends and loved ones. Sadly, this may result in social withdrawal, anxiety, shame, sleep disorders, or even suicide.”

Dr. Doshi, who practices in Orange County, noted simple triggers experienced by someone with PTSD can result in a panic reaction, and that can cause the individual to fight (get angry), flight (avoid) or freeze (feel numb).

Dr. Doshi mentioned individuals who directly experience or repeatedly witness the aftermath of a very intense or long-lasting traumatic events, which is common among many veterans, are more likely to develop PTSD.

According to Dr. Doshi, doing the following may improve one’s path to recovery from PTSD:

Avoiding alcohol, caffeine, nicotine and illegal drug use, as they can raise your anxiety level and cause problems with sleeping.

In times of anxiety, reassure and comfort yourself.

Always attend scheduled counseling sessions and doctor’s appointments.

Make sure you get sufficient rest.

Exercise.

Use proven relaxation techniques.

Get involved in your community.

For those veterans or anyone else whose PTSD may have caused severe anxiety and other mental health challenges, it is advisable to seek professional help, Dr. Doshi said. This is especially true if you have thoughts of hurting yourself or others, at which time you should call 911, he advised.

Kaiser Permanente offers valuable care instructions for those with PTSD.

