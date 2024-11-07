Art Colony of La Mirada ‘Mirrors of Your Mind’ Art Show and Contest

November 7, 2024

The art submission period for its annual “Mirrors of Your Mind” show begins next Tuesday, November 12th, and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The “Mirrors of Your Mind” Art Show is open to all artists, and membership is not required to submit your artwork. In addition to adult entries, we encourage students from middle school to high school to submit up to two pieces of their artwork in the Student Category at no cost.

The artwork will be on display from November 18th to November 22nd. The Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Artists can pick up their artwork after the awards ceremony.

