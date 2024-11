LCCN’s Real-Time Local Election Coverage

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AAA

CITY OF ARTESIA PUBLIC SAFETY/CITY SERVICES MEASURE. Shall the measure funding Artesia general servi…

N

YES

70.61%

1,586

N

NO

29.39%

660

Majority of votes cast

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE I

Shall a measure be adopted to amend the Artesia General Plan 2030, the Artesia Boulevard Corridor Sp…

N

YES

42.34%

929

N

NO

57.66%

1,265

Majority of votes cast

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MONICA MANALO

29.79%

1,030

N

ZEEL AHIR

26.64%

921

N

DAN ROCHA

22.62%

782

N

WILLIAM MORANTE SR.

20.94%

724

Vote for no more than two

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION MEASURE B

Shall the Bellflower City Charter to establish Bellflower as a charter city, which would give Bellfl…

N

YES

79.48%

6,439

N

NO

20.52%

1,662

Majority of votes cast

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District (Unexpired term ending December 14, 2026)

N

WENDI MORSE

53.83%

1,012

N

AARON K. DRAKE

46.17%

868

CITY OF SANTA FE SPRINGS GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

JOHN MORA

35.71%

1,319

N

JOE ANGEL ZAMORA

29.26%

1,081

COMMERCE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

ORALIA REBOLLO

37.70%

725

N

HUGO ARGUMEDO

31.88%

613

HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

VICTOR FARFAN

31.24%

622

N

ERNIE VARGAS

26.77%

533

N

JESSE ALVARADO

21.85%

435

N

Board Member (Unexpired term ending December 11, 2026)BASSETT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberBELLFLOWER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3BEVERLY HILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberBONITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4BONITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5BURBANK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1BURBANK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5BURBANK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE ABCCASTAIC UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area ACERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1CITRUS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5CLAREMONT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE CCCOVINA-VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1COVINA-VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3COVINA-VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5CULVER CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberCULVER CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE ODOWNEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3DUARTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1DUARTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2DUARTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3EAST WHITTIER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE CEL CAMINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4EL MONTE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE MEEL MONTE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2EL RANCHO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberFULLERTON JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE LGARVEY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE GCCGLENDALE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT – LA CAÑADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL TRANSFER OF TERRITORY ELECTION – MEASURE XGLENDORA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4GLENDORA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5HACIENDA LA PUENTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1HACIENDA LA PUENTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3HERMOSA BEACH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberHERMOSA BEACH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE HVINGLEWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member, Board of Education, Trustee Area 4INGLEWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member, Board of Education, Trustee Area 5KEPPEL UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5LA CAÑADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberLANCASTER SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE LSLAS VIRGENES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberLENNOX SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberLOCAL CLASSROOMS FUNDING AUTHORITY – MEASURE CLLOCAL PUBLIC SCHOOLS FUNDING AUTHORITY – MEASURE LPLONG BEACH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4LONG BEACH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE ACLOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Seat 1LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Seat 3LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Seat 5LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Seat 7LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION – MEASURE USLOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member of the Board of Education, District 1LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member of the Board of Education, District 3LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member of the Board of Education, District 5LOS NIETOS SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE RULOS NIETOS SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE STLOWELL JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE PLYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberLYNWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE UMANHATTAN BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE RLSMONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberMOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberMT. SAN ANTONIO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5MT. SAN ANTONIO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE VNEWHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 5NORTH ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 7NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3NORWALK-LA MIRADA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 7PALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberPALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE SOSPARAMOUNT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2PARAMOUNT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3PARAMOUNT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE QPASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Education, District No. 2PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Education, District No. 4PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Education, District No. 6PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE EEPASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE RPOMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2POMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3POMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE UUREDONDO BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE SRIO HONDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4RIO HONDO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE RHROSEMEAD SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board MemberROWLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4SAN GABRIEL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE SGSAN MARINO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE MSANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 2SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 3SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Member of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 4SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION Member of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Area 1 (Unexpired term ending December 11, 2026)SANTA MONICA-MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Member of the Board of EducationSANTA MONICA-MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE MMSANTA MONICA-MALIBU UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE QSSAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT – MEASURE NSAUGUS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3SNOWLINE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE JTORRANCE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION Governing Board Member, Trustee Area E (Unexpired term ending December 11, 2026)VICTOR VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3WHITTIER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1WHITTIER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2WHITTIER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION – MEASURE WWHITTIER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 2WHITTIER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 3WILLIAM S. HART UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1WILLIAM S. Results as of 11/5/2024 8:36:34 PM

General Election

November 5, 2024

Election night tally in progressVoter Turnout1,597,680 (27.85%)4,139,123 (72.15%)VotedRemaining Eligible VotersBallot Distribution1,597,680 (100.0%)VBM Ballots

Results as of 11/5/2024 8:36:34 PM. Results are representative of Los Angeles County only. Total number of precincts: 3,087. Total number of registrations: 5,736,803.

Ballots cast in Vote by Mail precincts are counted in the first bulletin. These tallied Vote by Mail precincts are reflected in the “Precincts Reporting” figure. There are 1630 Vote by Mail precincts.

The voter registration figure reflects registrations 29 days before the election. Voters who registered after this date will have their vote counted.

President

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

D

KAMALA D. HARRIS

69.83%

1,098,616

R

DONALD J. TRUMP

27.72%

436,057

A

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

1.00%

15,721

G

JILL STEIN

0.77%

12,184

P

CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ

0.37%

5,835

L

CHASE OLIVER

0.31%

4,916

County Measures

COUNTY MEASURE A

HOMELESSNESS SERVICES AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING ORDINANCE. To require accountability and results, creat…

N

YES

57.10%

841,624

N

NO

42.90%

632,203

Majority of votes cast

COUNTY MEASURE G

PROPOSED COUNTY CHARTER AMENDMENT. LOS ANGELES COUNTY GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE, ETHICS AND ACCOUNTABILIT…

N

YES

50.98%

707,399

N

NO

49.02%

680,185

Majority of votes cast

FIRE PROTECTION SPECIAL TAX MEASURE ELECTION – MEASURE E

CONSOLIDATED FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND INFRASTRUCTURE OR…

N

YES

54.16%

284,610

N

NO

45.84%

240,933

Majority of votes cast

United States Senator

UNITED STATES SENATOR – Full Term

D

ADAM B. SCHIFF

69.77%

1,057,206

R

STEVE GARVEY

30.23%

458,114

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES SENATOR – Short Term (Unexpired term ending January 3, 2025)

D

ADAM B. SCHIFF

69.47%

1,056,915

R

STEVE GARVEY

30.53%

464,533

Voter Nominated

U.S. Representative

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 23rd District

D

DEREK MARSHALL

51.41%

1,002

R

JAY OBERNOLTE

48.59%

947

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 26th District

D

JULIA BROWNLEY

62.11%

9,178

R

MICHAEL KOSLOW

37.89%

5,599

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 27th District

D

GEORGE WHITESIDES

56.80%

75,743

R

MIKE GARCIA

43.20%

57,612

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 28th District

D

JUDY CHU

71.37%

93,497

R

APRIL A. VERLATO

28.63%

37,508

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 29th District

D

LUZ MARIA RIVAS

74.29%

60,485

R

BENITO BENNY BERNAL

25.71%

20,931

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 30th District

D

LAURA FRIEDMAN

72.50%

106,209

R

ALEX BALEKIAN

27.50%

40,285

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 31st District

D

GIL CISNEROS

63.45%

61,184

R

DANIEL JOSE BOCIC MARTINEZ

36.55%

35,252

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 32nd District

D

BRAD SHERMAN

71.59%

112,913

R

LARRY THOMPSON

28.41%

44,814

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 34th District

D

JIMMY GOMEZ

56.92%

39,336

D

DAVID KIM

43.08%

29,772

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 35th District

D

NORMA J. TORRES

69.30%

9,573

R

MIKE CARGILE

30.70%

4,240

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 36th District

D

TED W. LIEU

72.26%

129,337

R

MELISSA TOOMIM

27.74%

49,662

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 37th District

D

SYDNEY KAMLAGER-DOVE

82.19%

66,567

N

JUAN REY

17.81%

14,428

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 38th District

D

LINDA T. SÁNCHEZ

62.26%

63,017

R

ERIC J. CHING

37.74%

38,203

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 42nd District

D

ROBERT GARCIA

69.95%

63,268

R

JOHN BRISCOE

30.05%

27,177

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 43rd District

D

MAXINE WATERS

77.72%

62,141

R

STEVE WILLIAMS

22.28%

17,810

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 44th District

D

NANETTE DIAZ BARRAGÁN

74.08%

65,899

R

ROGER GROH

25.92%

23,052

Voter Nominated

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 45th District

D

DEREK TRAN

57.60%

9,161

R

MICHELLE STEEL

42.40%

6,743

Voter Nominated

State Senator

STATE SENATOR, 23rd District

D

KIPP MUELLER

55.0%

65,261

R

SUZETTE MARTINEZ VALLADARES

45.0%

53,386

Voter Nominated

STATE SENATOR, 25th District

D

SASHA RENÉE PÉREZ

64.16%

113,807

R

ELIZABETH WONG AHLERS

35.84%

63,572

Voter Nominated

STATE SENATOR, 27th District

D

HENRY STERN

70.64%

97,503

R

LUCIE VOLOTZKY

29.36%

40,525

Voter Nominated

STATE SENATOR, 33rd District

D

LENA A. GONZALEZ

71.86%

85,912

R

MARIO PAZ

28.14%

33,650

Voter Nominated

STATE SENATOR, 35th District

D

MICHELLE CHAMBERS

50.60%

46,091

D

LAURA RICHARDSON

49.40%

44,993

Voter Nominated

Member of the Assembly

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 34th District

R

TOM LACKEY

54.80%

14,547

D

RICARDO ORTEGA

45.20%

12,000

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 39th District

D

JUAN CARRILLO VENTURA

64.87%

18,708

R

PAUL ANDRE MARSH

35.13%

10,129

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 40th District

D

PILAR SCHIAVO

58.86%

61,563

R

PATRICK LEE GIPSON

41.14%

43,038

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 41st District

D

JOHN HARABEDIAN

69.98%

58,470

R

MICHELLE DEL ROSARIO MARTINEZ

30.02%

25,081

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 42nd District

D

JACQUI IRWIN

64.71%

29,046

R

TED NORDBLUM

35.29%

15,843

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 43rd District

D

CELESTE RODRIGUEZ

69.84%

32,704

R

VICTORIA GARCIA

30.16%

14,122

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 44th District

D

NICK SCHULTZ

71.93%

76,653

R

TONY RODRIGUEZ

28.07%

29,909

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 46th District

D

JESSE GABRIEL

67.86%

51,835

R

TRACEY SCHROEDER

32.14%

24,547

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 48th District

D

BLANCA RUBIO

64.49%

40,661

R

DAN T. TRAN

35.51%

22,390

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 49th District

D

MIKE FONG

64.43%

44,073

R

LONG “DAVID” LIU

35.57%

24,336

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 51st District

D

RICK CHAVEZ ZBUR

77.77%

77,782

R

STEPHAN HOHIL

22.23%

22,228

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 52nd District

D

JESSICA CALOZA

69.64%

45,641

D

FRANKY CARRILLO

30.36%

19,894

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 53rd District

D

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ

67.14%

9,541

R

NICK WILSON

32.86%

4,669

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 54th District

D

MARK GONZALEZ

54.45%

20,893

D

JOHN K. YI

45.55%

17,479

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 55th District

D

ISAAC G. BRYAN

83.09%

69,268

R

KEITH G. CASCIO

16.91%

14,094

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 56th District

D

LISA CALDERON

59.31%

40,215

R

JESSICA MARTINEZ

40.69%

27,587

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 57th District

D

SADE ELHAWARY

61.29%

16,654

D

EFREN MARTINEZ

38.71%

10,517

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 61st District

D

TINA SIMONE MCKINNOR

80.23%

52,322

R

ALFONSO HERNANDEZ

19.77%

12,890

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 62nd District

D

JOSE LUIS SOLACHE

68.15%

30,772

R

PAUL JONES

31.85%

14,384

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 64th District

D

BLANCA PACHECO

66.33%

32,862

R

RAUL ORTIZ JR.

33.67%

16,678

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 65th District

D

MIKE GIPSON

75.72%

35,846

R

LYDIA A GUTIERREZ

24.28%

11,493

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 66th District

D

AL MURATSUCHI

64.27%

70,323

R

GEORGE BARKS

35.73%

39,093

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 67th District

D

SHARON QUIRK-SILVA

61.86%

9,150

R

ELIZABETH “BETH” CULVER

38.14%

5,641

Voter Nominated

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 69th District

D

JOSH LOWENTHAL

70.98%

54,381

R

JOSHUA RODRIGUEZ

29.02%

22,235

Voter Nominated

State Measures

STATE MEASURE 2

AUTHORIZES BONDS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FACILITIES. LEGISLATIVE STATUTE. Authorizes…

N

YES

61.41%

907,236

N

NO

38.59%

570,100

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 3

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO MARRIAGE. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Amends California Constituti…

N

YES

68.0%

1,007,686

N

NO

32.0%

474,286

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 4

AUTHORIZES BONDS FOR SAFE DRINKING WATER, WILDFIRE PREVENTION, AND PROTECTING COMMUNITIES AND NATURA…

N

YES

64.61%

960,286

N

NO

35.39%

526,087

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 5

ALLOWS LOCAL BONDS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE WITH 55% VOTER APPROVAL. LEGISLA…

N

YES

50.74%

745,359

N

NO

49.26%

723,563

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 6

ELIMINATES CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION ALLOWING INVOLUNTARY SERVITUDE FOR INCARCERATED PERSONS. LEGISLA…

N

YES

54.45%

787,271

N

NO

45.55%

658,677

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 32

RAISES MINIMUM WAGE. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Raises minimum wage as follows: For employers with 26 or mo…

N

YES

54.22%

808,516

N

NO

45.78%

682,792

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 33

EXPANDS LOCAL GOVERNMENTS’ AUTHORITY TO ENACT RENT CONTROL ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY. INITIATIVE STATU…

N

YES

42.83%

633,711

N

NO

57.17%

845,788

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 34

RESTRICTS SPENDING OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG REVENUES BY CERTAIN HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS. INITIATIVE STATUT…

N

YES

45.29%

648,852

N

NO

54.71%

783,712

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 35

PROVIDES PERMANENT FUNDING FOR MEDI-CAL HEALTH CARE SERVICES. INITIATIVE STATUTE. Makes permanent th…

N

YES

67.61%

994,083

N

NO

32.39%

476,240

Majority of votes cast

STATE MEASURE 36

ALLOWS FELONY CHARGES AND INCREASES SENTENCES FOR CERTAIN DRUG AND THEFT CRIMES. INITIATIVE STATUTE….

N

YES

65.95%

978,987

N

NO

34.05%

505,352

Majority of votes cast

District Attorney

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

N

NATHAN HOCHMAN

59.49%

847,896

N

GEORGE GASCÓN

40.51%

577,340

Judge Superior Court

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office No. 39

N

GEORGE A. TURNER JR.

57.81%

738,141

N

STEVE NAPOLITANO

42.19%

538,686

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office No. 48

N

ERICKA J. WILEY

56.83%

712,193

N

RENEE ROSE

43.17%

540,989

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office No. 97

N

SHARON RANSOM

66.71%

817,146

N

LA SHAE HENDERSON

33.29%

407,714

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office No. 135

N

GEORGIA HUERTA

55.33%

674,747

N

STEVEN YEE MAC

44.67%

544,684

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Office No. 137

N

TRACEY M. BLOUNT

58.47%

708,646

N

LUZ E. HERRERA

41.53%

503,246

Cities

ALHAMBRA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, Fourth District

N

NAN “NOYA” WANG

45.84%

1,015

N

KATIE CHAN

26.42%

585

N

JE-SHOW YANG

15.58%

345

N

KARSEN LUTHI

12.15%

269

ALHAMBRA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, Third District

N

JEFF MALONEY

100.0%

1,523

ARCADIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

DAVID FU

63.53%

1,247

N

DAVID ARVIZU

36.47%

716

ARCADIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

PAUL P. CHENG

75.28%

1,495

N

STEVE RHEE

24.72%

491

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AAA

CITY OF ARTESIA PUBLIC SAFETY/CITY SERVICES MEASURE. Shall the measure funding Artesia general servi…

N

YES

70.61%

1,586

N

NO

29.39%

660

Majority of votes cast

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE I

Shall a measure be adopted to amend the Artesia General Plan 2030, the Artesia Boulevard Corridor Sp…

N

YES

42.34%

929

N

NO

57.66%

1,265

Majority of votes cast

ARTESIA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MONICA MANALO

29.79%

1,030

N

ZEEL AHIR

26.64%

921

N

DAN ROCHA

22.62%

782

N

WILLIAM MORANTE SR.

20.94%

724

Vote for no more than two

AZUSA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE ZZ

City of Azusa Public Safety, Community Services, Local Control/Accountability Measure. Shall the mea…

N

YES

68.33%

3,802

N

NO

31.67%

1,762

Majority of votes cast

AZUSA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, District 2

N

SABRINA BOW

41.69%

492

N

DENNIS BECKWITH

33.14%

391

N

PHILIP CAMPA

25.17%

297

AZUSA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, District 4

N

JESSE AVILA

100.0%

683

AZUSA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, District 5

N

ROBERT GONZALES

71.24%

716

N

DIANA REYES WILLIAMS

28.76%

289

BALDWIN PARK CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

EMMANUEL J. ESTRADA

24.04%

3,565

N

MANUEL LOZANO

15.58%

2,311

N

DANIEL “DANNY” DAMIAN

15.17%

2,249

N

CHRISTOPHER SAENZ

11.92%

1,767

N

JOANNA VALENZUELA

11.89%

1,763

N

MARLEN GARCIA

10.14%

1,504

N

LAURA A. FRANKLIN

6.85%

1,016

N

GEORGE JOEL SILVA

4.41%

654

Vote for no more than three

BELL GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

JORGEL CHAVEZ

36.98%

1,075

N

ISABEL GUILLEN

27.93%

812

N

GABI GOMEZ

26.52%

771

N

MICHAEL REVELES

8.57%

249

Vote for no more than two

BELL GARDENS CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council (Unexpired term ending December 14, 2026)

N

MIGUEL DE LA ROSA

58.33%

1,054

N

JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ

28.83%

521

N

SAMUEL A. PEREZ

7.58%

137

N

JACOB V. POLIQUIN

5.26%

95

BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 2nd District

N

DAN KOOPS

100.0%

1,239

BELLFLOWER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

VICTOR A. SANCHEZ

100.0%

1,044

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION MEASURE B

Shall the Bellflower City Charter to establish Bellflower as a charter city, which would give Bellfl…

N

YES

79.48%

6,439

N

NO

20.52%

1,662

Majority of votes cast

BELLFLOWER CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District (Unexpired term ending December 14, 2026)

N

WENDI MORSE

53.83%

1,012

N

AARON K. DRAKE

46.17%

868

BURBANK CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

KONSTANTINE ANTHONY

23.95%

9,655

N

JUDIE WILKE

20.32%

8,190

N

CHRIS RIZZOTTI

19.26%

7,766

N

EDDY POLON

11.61%

4,679

N

MIKE VAN GORDER

11.43%

4,606

N

HOVANES TONOYAN

5.74%

2,313

N

JOHN PARR

3.06%

1,233

N

EMMA PINEIRO

2.82%

1,135

N

PATRICIA “TRISH” SUAREZ NACION

1.83%

736

Vote for no more than two

CARSON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Mayor

N

LULA DAVIS-HOLMES

62.25%

9,837

N

JIM DEAR

37.75%

5,966

CARSON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

JAWANE HILTON

100.0%

3,919

CARSON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

N

CEDRIC HICKS SR.

72.90%

3,064

N

DANIEL VALDEZ

27.10%

1,139

CITY OF AGOURA HILLS GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

KATE ANDERSON

44.82%

3,692

N

PENNY SYLVESTER

40.43%

3,331

N

ARTIN SODAIFY

14.75%

1,215

Vote for no more than two

CITY OF CULVER CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

ALBERT VERA

21.06%

6,125

N

YASMINE-IMANI MCMORRIN

17.06%

4,962

N

JEANNINE WISNOSKY STEHLIN

16.07%

4,673

N

BRYAN “BUBBA” FISH

15.84%

4,607

N

DENICE RENTERIA

14.62%

4,252

N

NANCY BARBA

13.29%

3,865

N

ADRIAN M. GROSS

2.06%

600

Vote for no more than three

CITY OF DOWNEY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

HORACIO ORTIZ

100.0%

2,320

CITY OF DOWNEY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

N

DOROTHY PEMBERTON

69.52%

2,400

N

LOUIS MORALES

30.48%

1,052

CITY OF DOWNEY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District

N

MARIO TRUJILLO

68.88%

8,910

N

JOAQUIN BELTRAN

20.86%

2,698

N

RUDY SANDOVAL

10.27%

1,328

CITY OF DOWNEY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE D

Public Safety/Local Control Measure To maintain Downey’s long-term financial stability and general c…

N

YES

68.57%

9,207

N

NO

31.43%

4,221

Majority of votes cast

CITY OF LA HABRA HEIGHTS GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

CAROL ENGELHARDT

44.61%

844

N

GREG P. STEFFLRE

38.42%

727

N

CHRISTABELLE GARCIA

16.97%

321

Vote for no more than two

CITY OF MONTEBELLO RECALL ELECTION

Shall Angie Jimenez be recalled (removed) from the office of the City of Montebello District 5 Counc…

N

YES

61.69%

607

N

NO

38.31%

377

Majority of votes cast

CITY OF SANTA FE SPRINGS GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE SFS

SANTA FE SPRINGS DEDICATED POTHOLE, ROAD REPAIR MEASURE. To repair deteriorating roads; protect grou…

N

YES

77.82%

1,905

N

NO

22.18%

543

2/3 of votes cast

CITY OF SANTA FE SPRINGS GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

JOHN MORA

35.71%

1,319

N

JOE ANGEL ZAMORA

29.26%

1,081

N

GABRIEL JIMENEZ

28.42%

1,050

N

VICTOR SALCEDO

6.61%

244

Vote for no more than two

CITY OF WEST HOLLYWOOD GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

JOHN M. ERICKSON

28.21%

4,723

N

DANNY HANG

20.97%

3,510

N

LARRY BLOCK

14.16%

2,371

N

GEORGE NICKLE

13.32%

2,229

N

ZEKIAH “Z” WRIGHT

9.18%

1,536

N

JORDAN COCKERAM

5.22%

874

N

STEFANIE LAHART

4.82%

807

N

RACHEL SCHMEIDLER

2.14%

358

N

DORIAN J. JACKSON

1.20%

201

N

WILLIAM WEST SEEGMILLER

0.78%

131

Vote for no more than two

CITY OF WEST HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE WH

West Hollywood Local Control, Public Safety Measure: Shall the measure providing funding for general…

N

YES

83.70%

8,008

N

NO

16.30%

1,560

Majority of votes cast

CLAREMONT CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

COREY CALAYCAY

56.32%

1,376

N

RACHEL L. FORESTER

43.68%

1,067

CLAREMONT CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District

N

SILVIANO “SAL” MEDINA

77.26%

924

N

KINGORO ONAMI

22.74%

272

COMMERCE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

ORALIA REBOLLO

37.70%

725

N

HUGO ARGUMEDO

31.88%

613

N

LEONARD MENDOZA

20.38%

392

N

MICHAEL W. PRYOR

10.04%

193

Vote for no more than two

COMPTON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE CA

Shall the Compton City Charter be amended to make the City Attorney an appointed position and posses…

N

YES

60.01%

4,477

N

NO

39.99%

2,984

Majority of votes cast

COMPTON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk (Unexpired term ending December 21, 2026)

N

SATRA D. ZURITA

53.63%

4,079

N

VERNELL MCDANIEL

46.37%

3,527

COMPTON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

DEIDRE M. DUHART

50.47%

1,120

N

JASPER JACKSON

49.53%

1,099

COMPTON CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

LILLIE P. DARDEN

61.43%

1,110

N

JOEL ESTRADA

38.57%

697

CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE AA

Measure AA. Shall the ordinance limiting the number of four-year terms that may be served by the mem…

N

YES

67.83%

700

N

NO

32.17%

332

Majority of votes cast

CUDAHY CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

DAISY LOMELI

54.23%

750

N

AMANDA GOMEZ

24.15%

334

N

ERICA DOMINGUEZ

21.62%

299

Vote for no more than two

DUARTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE QQ

MEASURE QQ CANNABIS RETAIL SALES AND TAX Shall a measure authorizing the City Council of the City of…

N

YES

54.56%

2,039

N

NO

45.44%

1,698

Majority of votes cast

DUARTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 2nd District

N

MARTIN CALDERON

50.11%

223

N

JIM KIRCHNER

49.89%

222

DUARTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

N

VINH TRUONG

68.05%

443

N

HECTOR ARMANDO MARTINEZ

31.95%

208

DUARTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 7th District

N

TONEY LEWIS

100.0%

290

EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Mayor

N

JESSICA ANCONA

55.65%

4,248

N

MARISOL CORTEZ

44.35%

3,386

EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 1st District

N

SHEILA CRIPPEN THOMAS

56.72%

992

N

JERRY VELASCO

43.28%

757

EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

VIVIANA LONGORIA

67.62%

894

N

ROSALINA NAVA

32.38%

428

EL MONTE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 5th District

N

CINDY GALVAN

61.36%

486

N

XIAOHU “JEFF” MENG

38.64%

306

EL MONTE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE EM

Keep El Monte Sales Tax Revenues Local Measure To preserve funding for various City services and goa…

N

YES

54.70%

4,322

N

NO

45.30%

3,580

Majority of votes cast

EL SEGUNDO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Clerk (No Candidates Filed)

We are required to report on this contest even though there are no candidates filed.

EL SEGUNDO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

DREW BOYLES

25.60%

2,500

N

MICHELLE KELDORF

20.63%

2,015

N

LANCE GIROUX

17.85%

1,743

N

JOHN PICKHAVER

17.24%

1,684

N

CAROL KELLY PIRSZTUK

14.82%

1,447

N

CHRIS EIDEM

3.86%

377

Vote for no more than three

GLENDORA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

N

SHAUNNA ELIAS

36.88%

658

N

JENNY CHAN

30.27%

540

N

ERICA LANDMANN

20.52%

366

N

DUSTIN SNYDER

12.33%

220

GLENDORA CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE Z

To maintain and enhance existing City Services including public safety, homelessness, roads/streets,…

N

YES

58.37%

6,054

N

NO

41.63%

4,318

Majority of votes cast

HAWAIIAN GARDENS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

VICTOR FARFAN

31.24%

622

N

ERNIE VARGAS

26.77%

533

N

JESSE ALVARADO

21.85%

435

N

JESUS MENDOZA

20.14%

401

Vote for no more than two

HAWTHORNE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Mayor

N

ALEX VARGAS

49.20%

4,460

N

L. DAVID PATTERSON

30.58%

2,772

N

LUCIANO A. AGUILAR

16.45%

1,491

N

LEITHELLE WILLIAMS

3.77%

342

HAWTHORNE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

ANGIE REYES ENGLISH

27.17%

3,767

N

FAYE JOHNSON

22.12%

3,066

N

MARIE POINDEXTER

19.13%

2,652

N

MOE AWADALLAH

15.80%

2,190

N

DAYNA S. WILLIAMS-HUNTER

15.78%

2,188

Vote for no more than two

HERMOSA BEACH CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION City Treasurer

N

KAREN SIEMENSMA NOWICKI

50.19%

2,150

N

DAVID PEDERSEN

49.81%

2,134

HERMOSA BEACH CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MICHAEL DETOY

27.72%

2,422

N

MICHAEL D. KEEGAN

24.09%

2,105

N

JANIS “JANI” LANGE

22.52%

1,968

N

ELKA WORNER

19.38%

1,693

N

BRIAN SHEIL

6.29%

550

Vote for no more than two

HERMOSA BEACH CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE HB

Shall the measure protecting essential services such as police, crime prevention, parks, streets and…

N

YES

43.03%

2,212

N

NO

56.97%

2,929

Majority of votes cast

HIDDEN HILLS CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

ENIKO GOLD

43.25%

327

N

ADAM WASSERMAN

34.26%

259

N

SHAWN ANTIN

22.49%

170

Vote for no more than two

INGLEWOOD CITY PRIMARY NOMINATING ELECTION City Clerk

N

AISHA L. THOMPSON

100.0%

12,474

INGLEWOOD CITY PRIMARY NOMINATING ELECTION City Treasurer

N

ANGELA ALLEN

61.44%

7,929

N

TAYLOR R. BRYANT

38.56%

4,976

INGLEWOOD CITY PRIMARY NOMINATING ELECTION Member of the City Council, 3rd District

N

ELOY MORALES JR.

100.0%

2,582

INGLEWOOD CITY PRIMARY NOMINATING ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

DIONNE FAULK

59.64%

1,843

N

LESLIE JONES

15.66%

484

N

CARLOS ZURITA

15.34%

474

N

ANGELIQUE Y. JOHNSON

9.35%

289

IRWINDALE CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MANUEL R. GARCIA

27.36%

116

N

LARRY G. BURROLA

26.18%

111

N

MARK A. BRECEDA

23.82%

101

N

MARGUERITE S. LOPEZ-SAPIEN

22.64%

96

Vote for no more than three

IRWINDALE CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE IR

Irwindale General Services Measure Shall the measure to maintain locally-generated funding for polic…

N

YES

68.02%

134

N

NO

31.98%

63

Majority of votes cast

LA MIRADA CITY SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 2nd District (Unexpired term ending June 2, 2026)

N

MICHELLE VELASQUEZ BEAN

48.99%

896

N

CHRIS PFLANZER

27.45%

502

ONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 2nd District

N

SCARLET PERALTA

72.74%

1,062

N

JACK HADJINIAN

27.26%

398

MONTEBELLO CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council, 4th District

N

DAVID NICHOLAS TORRES

53.59%

671

N

JOELLAANN “JOELLA” VALDEZ

46.41%

581

NORWALK CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MARGARITA L. RIOS

29.23%

6,806

N

ANA VALENCIA

25.60%

5,961

N

RICK RAMIREZ

21.02%

4,893

PICO RIVERA CITY GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION Member of the City Council

N

MONICA SANCHEZ

32.51%

5,017

N

ANDREW C. LARA

30.35%

4,684

N

ERIK LUTZ

19.80%

3,055

ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1

N

LETICIA MENDOZA

66.34%

1,236

N

LAUREN M. LYON

33.66%

627

ABC UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4

N

TATIANA YOKOYAMA BUI

55.38%

1,818

N

ANU GUPTA

44.62%

1,465

CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT Governing Board Member, Trustee Area No. 1

N

MARIANA PACHECO

72.95%

4,865

N

MARTHA CAMACHO RODRIGUEZ

27.05%

1,804

CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 1

N

LETICIA VASQUEZ WILSON

46.75%

13,399

N

MARTHA CAMACHO RODRIGUEZ

23.58%

6,760

N

JOSE R. GONZALEZ

16.75%

4,801

N

JOSE DE LEON

8.31%

2,383

N

LEMEIKA RHASHAAN POPE

4.61%

1,320

CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 2

N

GARY MENDEZ

36.71%

13,550

N

MAX A. ORDONEZ

28.37%

10,473

N

LISSETH M. FLORES-FRANCO

16.57%

6,116

N

JOSUE ALVARADO

9.50%

3,508

N

FERNANDO ISLAS

8.85%

3,265

CENTRAL BASIN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT Member, Board of Directors, Division 4

N

JUAN GARZA

64.44%

32,756

N

DORA SANDOVAL

35.56%

18,075

Like this: Like Loading...