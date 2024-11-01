How to Deal with Election Day Stress to Maintain Good Mental Health

With election day taking place on Tuesday, and the possibility that we may not know which presidential candidate is the winner for another several days, many people are feeling anxious and worried about the future of the country, and that is causing a toll on their mental health.

The fact is that elections can be a very stressful time for many people, and with such a close presidential race, this has raised stress levels and anxiety even more among many members of the public. This is especially true in our world of social media and 24/7 access to information and news, says Dr. Ashley Zucker, a psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

“It can be hard to escape the constant flood of information, many of which is designed to grab people’s attention,” she explained. “As such, it’s important to make sure that you continue to take care of yourself during stressful times. Take some time away from the news. It’s important to stay informed, but taking breaks from listening or reading information related to the election is also important.”

According to Dr. Zucker, you can do so by engaging in activities that help you to relax and disconnect such as going for a walk, listening to music or reading a book.

And, if engaging in political conversations with people at work or friends and family and things get intense, it’s okay to step back and ask if the topic can be changed, she says. “Recognize that there may not always be agreement, but finding common ground can be helpful, even if it’s outside of politics.”

Dr. Zucker noted anxiety often stems from people feeling a sense of lack of control.

“During an election, we can often feel that we have little control over the outcome,” she explained. “Finding ways to take back some control can help to reduce our anxiety.”

Dr. Zucker recommended keeping a healthy routine as one way to help you maintain good mental health during stressful times that may lead to anxiety.

“Make sure you maintain your regular schedule, get good sleep, eat well, and move each day,” she said.

