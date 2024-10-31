Los Cerritos Community News Electoral Endorsements for Nov. 5

October 31, 2024
PRESIDENT-
Kamala Harris
STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES
Proposition 2: Yes
This $10-billion bond, a crucial investment, will significantly improve the condition of California’s public schools and community colleges, ensuring a better learning environment for our students.
Proposition 3: Yes
Affirm that bigotry toward same-sex couples has no place in California.
Proposition 4: Yes
This $10-billion bond is a necessary investment in the state’s infrastructure and fire-fighting.
Proposition 5: Yes
Lowers the threshold to pass local bond measures to 55% instead of 66.7%.
Proposition 6: Yes
Stop prisons forcing prisoners to work and allow them to access educational opportunities before they are released.
Proposition 32: Yes
$1.50 raise for workers from $16.50 to $18 an hour in January.
Proposition 33: No
Repeal a state law restricting local government’s ability to expand rent control but prohibiting the state from imposing any limits on rent controls set by cities and counties.
Proposition 34: No
Special interests bill.
Proposition 35: No
It’s a tax on managed-care organizations.
Proposition 36: No
It won’t end homelessness, will erase criminal justice reforms, and will steer more people into drug treatment — while cutting critical funding for those programs.
U.S. HOUSE AND SENATE
Adam B. Schiff for U.S. Senate
Derek Tran for the 45th Congressional District
Dave Min for the 47th Congressional District
CITY COUNCILS
Artesia
Monica Manalo and Ahir Zeel
Bellflower
Dan Koops and Wendi Morse
Commerce
Hugo Argumedo and Oralia Rebollo
Hawaiian Gardens
Victor Farfan and Ernie Vargas
La Mirada
Chris Pflanzer
Montebello
Joellaann “Joella” Valdez
Norwalk
Rick Ramirez, Margarita Rios, and Ana Valencia
Pico Rivera
Andrew C. Lara, Erik Lutz, and Dr. Monica Sanchez
Santa Fe Springs
Joe Angle Zamora
John Mora
CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Mariana Pacheco
WATER DISTRICTS
Central Basin Water
District 1-Leticia Vasquez-Wilson
District 2-Max A. Ordonez
District 4-Dora Sandoval
WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT
District 2-Rob Katherman
District 5-Vera Robles DeWitt
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
ABCUSD
Trustee Area 1-Leticia Mendoza
Trustee Area 4-Tatiana Yokoyama Bui
LOCAL MEASURES
Measure SFS, Santa Fe Springs-Yes
A parcel tax measure of 7¢ per square foot on commercial properties and 3½ ¢ per square foot on industrial properties and vacant lots raises $6 million annually to repair deteriorating roads; measure SFS does not create any new taxes for either homeowners or renters and will have an independent citizen oversight committee and annual financial audits.
Artesia AAA-Yes
Raises the city’s local tax by 3/4 of a percent to fund crucial city services, including street repair.
Artesia I-No
Special interest bill by Ready-Mix Concrete company, which does not want to cut its truck noise at its plant in Artesia due to a new mixed-use development proposal next door.
Bellflower B-Yes
Give Bellflower greater flexibility to govern its municipal affairs, such as building accessible housing and supporting small business communities.
Measure A-Yes
LA County Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance
Measure E-Yes
LA County Emergency Response and Infrastructure Ordinance
Measure G-Yes
LA County Government Structure, Ethics, and Accountability Charter Amendment