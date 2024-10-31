Los Cerritos Community News Electoral Endorsements for Nov. 5

October 31, 2024

PRESIDENT-

Kamala Harris

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 2: Yes

This $10-billion bond, a crucial investment, will significantly improve the condition of California’s public schools and community colleges, ensuring a better learning environment for our students.

Proposition 3: Yes

Affirm that bigotry toward same-sex couples has no place in California.

Proposition 4: Yes

This $10-billion bond is a necessary investment in the state’s infrastructure and fire-fighting.

Proposition 5: Yes

Lowers the threshold to pass local bond measures to 55% instead of 66.7%.

Proposition 6: Yes

Stop prisons forcing prisoners to work and allow them to access educational opportunities before they are released.

Proposition 32: Yes

$1.50 raise for workers from $16.50 to $18 an hour in January.

Proposition 33: No

Repeal a state law restricting local government’s ability to expand rent control but prohibiting the state from imposing any limits on rent controls set by cities and counties.

Proposition 34: No

Special interests bill.

Proposition 35: No

It’s a tax on managed-care organizations.

Proposition 36: No

It won’t end homelessness, will erase criminal justice reforms, and will steer more people into drug treatment — while cutting critical funding for those programs.

U.S. HOUSE AND SENATE

Adam B. Schiff for U.S. Senate

Derek Tran for the 45th Congressional District

Dave Min for the 47th Congressional District

CITY COUNCILS

Artesia

Monica Manalo and Ahir Zeel

Bellflower

Dan Koops and Wendi Morse

Commerce

Hugo Argumedo and Oralia Rebollo

Hawaiian Gardens

Victor Farfan and Ernie Vargas

La Mirada

Chris Pflanzer

Montebello

Joellaann “Joella” Valdez

Norwalk

Rick Ramirez, Margarita Rios, and Ana Valencia

Pico Rivera

Andrew C. Lara, Erik Lutz, and Dr. Monica Sanchez

Santa Fe Springs

Joe Angle Zamora

John Mora

CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Mariana Pacheco

WATER DISTRICTS

Central Basin Water

District 1-Leticia Vasquez-Wilson

District 2-Max A. Ordonez

District 4-Dora Sandoval

WATER REPLENISHMENT DISTRICT

District 2-Rob Katherman

District 5-Vera Robles DeWitt

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

ABCUSD

Trustee Area 1-Leticia Mendoza

Trustee Area 4-Tatiana Yokoyama Bui

LOCAL MEASURES

Measure SFS, Santa Fe Springs-Yes

A parcel tax measure of 7¢ per square foot on commercial properties and 3½ ¢ per square foot on industrial properties and vacant lots raises $6 million annually to repair deteriorating roads; measure SFS does not create any new taxes for either homeowners or renters and will have an independent citizen oversight committee and annual financial audits.

Artesia AAA-Yes

Raises the city’s local tax by 3/4 of a percent to fund crucial city services, including street repair.

Artesia I-No

Special interest bill by Ready-Mix Concrete company, which does not want to cut its truck noise at its plant in Artesia due to a new mixed-use development proposal next door.

Bellflower B-Yes

Give Bellflower greater flexibility to govern its municipal affairs, such as building accessible housing and supporting small business communities.

Measure A-Yes

LA County Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance

Measure E-Yes

LA County Emergency Response and Infrastructure Ordinance

Measure G-Yes

LA County Government Structure, Ethics, and Accountability Charter Amendment

