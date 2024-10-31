A Veterans Day Message From La Mirada Mayor John Lewis

La Mirada Mayor John Lewis

October 31, 2024

As we approach Veterans Day, on behalf of the City of La Mirada I am proud to invite our community to come together and honor the brave men and women who have served in the Armed Forces. This year, we will be celebrating our local veterans and military families with special events that reflect our deep gratitude for their service.

Join us on Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Neff Park for our annual Salute to Veterans Celebration. This year, we are excited to expand the festivities to include a live concert, food vendors, and a variety of family-friendly activities. In addition to the traditional ceremonial components that honor our veterans, this event promises to be a special day of appreciation for those who have served.

A Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by La Mirada Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9148 will be held on Monday, November 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the La Mirada Civic Center Plaza. The ceremony will feature guest speakers and patriotic presentations.

The City continues to honor active members of the Armed Forces through various programs. The Blue Star program provides flags to be displayed at the homes of families who have a loved one serving in the Armed Forces. The Military Banner program proudly displays the names of local service members along Rosecrans Avenue. Military Banners from those who have recently completed their service will be retired soon. We appreciate Jourdon Ford, Alexander Freeman, Greg Jimenez, John Wayne Kook, Geno Longmeyer, Joshua Osborn, and Travis Struckoff for their service!

To honor La Mirada residents who gave their lives in service to our country, the names of 28 residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice are proudly engraved in the Eternal Flame Memorial located at the La Mirada Civic Center. The flame burns continuously above the names of those we honor in remembrance of their ultimate sacrifice.

We thank all veterans who served valiantly to protect our great nation. Your heroic deeds will never be forgotten.

Sincerely,

John Lewis

La Mirada Mayor

