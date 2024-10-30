McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos Launches ‘Cerritos Eats’ November Food Drive and Instagram Contest

October 30, 2024

Local dealership partners with community restaurants and equipment rental company to support Cypress College Food Pantry and engage the community through social media contest

McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos is excited to announce the launch of its “VW Eats” November Food Drive and Instagram Contest, running from Friday, November 1 through Friday, November 22. In collaboration with local restaurant partners, RDO Equipment Co., and Cypress College, the initiative aims to support the Cypress College Food Pantry while engaging the community.

Supporting the Community Through Collaboration

The “VW Eats” campaign is a community-focused effort designed to encourage donations to the Cypress College Food Pantry. McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos has a longstanding relationship with Cypress College’s Automotive Technology program, having hired numerous technicians across its nine stores. This food drive presents an opportunity to give back to the community that has been integral to the dealership’s success.

RDO Equipment Co. Joins the Cause

Adding to the collaborative spirit, RDO Equipment Co. has joined as a sponsor of the food drive. The company is not only contributing resources but also committing 32+ hours of community service to the Cypress College Food Pantry. Their involvement amplifies the initiative’s impact and exemplifies community solidarity.

Food Drive Details:

McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos will be collecting non-perishable food during its regular sales operating hours from 8 AM to 8 PM. Guests can drop off their non-perishable food items at the receptionist desk. The drive will run for three weeks, from Friday, November 1st to Friday, November 22nd. You do not have to participate in the contest to donate food to the drive. The drive will be held at McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos, located at 18303 Studebaker Rd #5328, Cerritos, CA 90703.

Contest Details:

One lucky winner will receive a basket filled with gift cards to the participating local restaurants and exclusive Volkswagen swag, including a water bottle and sunglasses. The prize details are as follows:

$50 gift card to Meccha Matcha

$30 gift card to Solid Coffee

$75 gift card to Wushiland Boba

$100 gift card to Café 86

A random winner will be selected from all eligible entries on Friday, November 22. The winner will be announced on McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos’s Instagram story and contacted via direct message. The collected food donations will be delivered to the Cypress College Food Pantry on the same day. The contest is open to all Instagram users; no purchase or Volkswagen ownership is necessary to participate.

To learn more about the food drive, or to enter to win, follow the brands on Instagram: McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos (@McKennaVWCerritos), Cypress College (@cypress_college), Meccha Matcha (@mecchamatcha_ca), Solid Coffee (@solidcoffee), Wushiland Boba (@wushilandbobacerritos), Café 86 (@cafe86)

“We are thrilled to partner with some of our favorite local restaurants and Cypress College for this meaningful initiative,” said Shane Ranger, General Manager of McKenna Volkswagen Cerritos. “We learned that the food pantry had to shut down for 4 months this year and we don’t want to see that happen again. This food drive allows us to support students in need while also engaging our community at large in a fun and interactive way.”

