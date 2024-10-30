Man Stabbed to Death in Hawaiian Gardens

October 30, 2024

A man was stabbed to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Tuesday.

Investigators were sent to the 12000 block of Carson Street, between Pioneer and Norwalk boulevards, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a stabbing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His name was being withheld pending notification of relatives. The motive for the stabbing remains unknown, and there was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org

