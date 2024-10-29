Puerto Ricans-How Do You Vote For Trump?

October 29, 2024



LCCN OP/ED

“Comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe at the Trump Rally at Madison Square Garden this weekend made a bigotted, hate-filled speech that included him saying, “There’s a lot going on, like, I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” This blatant disrespect should not be tolerated.

Trump did not denounce the joke and J.D. Vance later said, “I have not seen the joke. We have to stop getting so offended by every little thing in the United States of America.”

“I’m so over it,” Vance said.

This is what Trump and Vance do, this is how they spread lies insult and hate. We get it Trump, we get how you don’t like Puerto Ricans and you don’t care how they feel or how you hate Haitians in Springfield.

Imagine being a parent with children who are American Puerto Ricans, having to explain to them why some people at school make fun of them and call them garbage. Hinchcliffe’s bigoted behavior was fueled by the lack of condemnation of Hinchcliffe’s statement at the Trump rally. The emotional toll on these children is unacceptable.

That doesn’t matter to Trump or J.D. Vance, they would say get over it, unless of course, it was their kids.

This is not a reflection of the people running the campaign. This is a reflection of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance allowing the hate and bigotry. This is who they are and they will run the country like that.

Reports are that the campaign officials could see the Hinchcliffe joke on the teleprompter, and it was looked at prior to delivery. That is unacceptable.

Puerto Ricans are fellow citizens, they are your neighbors, they are your friends, they are your coworkers, their kids go to school with your kids. They are Americans.

Trump and Vance not condemning Hinchcliffe is the reason why this election should not be close.

If someone does not respect you, if someone does not see you as fellow citizens with equal claims in the pursuit of happiness of the American dream and attacks you, you have the power to not vote for them.

On November 5, the choice is clear, exercise your power and vote.

